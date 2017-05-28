BJP min says journos write for money, should be hit with shoes; draws flak

Congress condemned the statement and sought Kamble's dismissal from the state ministry.

Mumbai: A BJP minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra came in for flak for his remarks against journalists on Saturday.

At an event in Hingoli, Dilip Kamble, minister of state for social justice said, "Journalists write anything for money and they should be thrashed with shoes."

Congress condemned the statement and sought Kamble's dismissal from the state ministry.

"Kamble, who said journalists should be beaten up with shoes and that his party had trained him to do so, should be dismissed from the ministry," MPCC spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.

"People will teach a lesson to such arrogant ministers.

Power has gone into their heads," he said.

Responding to the controversy over his remarks, Kamble said in a statement this evening that his comments were directed against those who misused journalism.

"I spoke against the bad elements in journalism. I did not say anything against honest journalists. I have always respected the fourth pillar of democracy and will continue to do so," he said.