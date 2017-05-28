The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 28, 2017 | Last Update : 12:46 PM IST

India, All India

BJP min says journos write for money, should be hit with shoes; draws flak

PTI
Published : May 28, 2017, 11:52 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2017, 11:53 am IST

Congress condemned the statement and sought Kamble's dismissal from the state ministry.

Minister of state for social justice Dilip Kamble. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)
 Minister of state for social justice Dilip Kamble. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)

Mumbai: A BJP minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra came in for flak for his remarks against journalists on Saturday.

At an event in Hingoli, Dilip Kamble, minister of state for social justice said, "Journalists write anything for money and they should be thrashed with shoes." 

Congress condemned the statement and sought Kamble's dismissal from the state ministry.

"Kamble, who said journalists should be beaten up with shoes and that his party had trained him to do so, should be dismissed from the ministry," MPCC spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.

"People will teach a lesson to such arrogant ministers.

Power has gone into their heads," he said.

Responding to the controversy over his remarks, Kamble said in a statement this evening that his comments were directed against those who misused journalism.

"I spoke against the bad elements in journalism. I did not say anything against honest journalists. I have always respected the fourth pillar of democracy and will continue to do so," he said.

Tags: journalists, criticism, dilip kamble
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

'Jumping jacks are a killer': SRK and Gauri celebrate AbRam's 4th birthday

2

Chinese firm wins contract for first mountain subway train

3

Google makes its Photos app more social

4

Autistic teen speaks first full sentence after century-old drug use

5

Samsung accidentally leaked two new smartphones online

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham