Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020 | Last Update : 11:30 AM IST

34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

29,450

1,560

Recovered

7,129

606

Deaths

938

57

Maharashtra85901282369 Gujarat3548394162 Delhi310887754 Rajasthan22627450 Madhya Pradesh2165357110 Uttar Pradesh198639931 Tamil Nadu1937110124 Andhra Pradesh117723531 Telangana100333225 West Bengal64910520 Jammu and Kashmir5461647 Karnataka51219319 Kerala4823554 Bihar345562 Punjab3309819 Haryana3012133 Odisha111371 Jharkhand103133 Uttarakhand51330 Chandigarh45170 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Covid19 cases climb to 29,435, death toll at 934: Health ministry

PTI
Published : Apr 28, 2020, 10:12 am IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2020, 10:12 am IST

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,632, while 6,868 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,632, while 6,868 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. (PTI Photo)
  The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,632, while 6,868 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 934 and the number of cases climbed to 29,435 in the country on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,632, while 6,868 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

A total of 48 deaths were reported since Monday evening of which 27 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, 11 from Gujarat, five from Rajasthan, four from Madhya Pradesh and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the 934 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 369 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 162, Madhya Pradesh at 110, Delhi at 54, Rajasthan at 46 and Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh at 31 each.

The death toll reached 26 in Telengana, 24 in Tamil Nadu while West Bengal and Karantaka have reported 20 deaths each.

Punjab has registered 18 fatalities so far. The disease has claimed seven lives in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Kerala while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry's data.

The ministry's data updated in the morning stated that the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 8,590 followed by Gujarat at 3,548, Delhi at 3,108, Rajasthan at 2,262, Madhya Pradesh at 2,168, Uttar Pradesh at 1,955 and Tamil Nadu at 1,937.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,183 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,004 in Telangana.

The number of cases has risen to 697 in West Bengal, 546 in Jammu and Kashmir, 512 in Karnataka, 481 in Kerala, 345 in Bihar  and 313 in Punjab.

Haryana has reported 296 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 118 cases. Eighty-two people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 51 in Uttarakhand. Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have reported 40 cases each,

Chhattisgarh has 37 cases while Assam has registered 36 infections each so far.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 33 COVID-19 cases while Ladakh has reported 20 infections.

Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, Puducherry has eight cases while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases. Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website.

States-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

Tags: covid-19 cases, covid-19 in india, covid-19 in delhi, covid-19 india, covid-19 death toll, coronavirus in india, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus in maharashtra, coronavirus in andhra pradesh, coronavirus in gujarat, coronavirus in rajasthan, coronavirus in karnataka, coronavirus infected, coronavirus patients, coronavirus deaths india, coronavirus deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

The emergence from the corona world.

DC photographer recounts tryst with Covid19: I felt a coil of fear stir inside

A staffer of the Supreme Court tested positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Prime minister Narendra Modi interacts with chief ministers via video conferencing to discuss the plan for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, April 27, 2020. (PIB)

PM indicates longer lockdown for corona hotspots

. Civil defence officials wear protective suits to help a man who was lying on the roadside near Hebbal flyover during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic. PTI Photo

MP's virus hotspot Indore's virus strain may be more virulent

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham