Covid19 cases climb to 29,435, death toll at 934: Health ministry

New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 934 and the number of cases climbed to 29,435 in the country on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,632, while 6,868 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

A total of 48 deaths were reported since Monday evening of which 27 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, 11 from Gujarat, five from Rajasthan, four from Madhya Pradesh and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the 934 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 369 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 162, Madhya Pradesh at 110, Delhi at 54, Rajasthan at 46 and Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh at 31 each.

The death toll reached 26 in Telengana, 24 in Tamil Nadu while West Bengal and Karantaka have reported 20 deaths each.

Punjab has registered 18 fatalities so far. The disease has claimed seven lives in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Kerala while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry's data.

The ministry's data updated in the morning stated that the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 8,590 followed by Gujarat at 3,548, Delhi at 3,108, Rajasthan at 2,262, Madhya Pradesh at 2,168, Uttar Pradesh at 1,955 and Tamil Nadu at 1,937.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,183 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,004 in Telangana.

The number of cases has risen to 697 in West Bengal, 546 in Jammu and Kashmir, 512 in Karnataka, 481 in Kerala, 345 in Bihar and 313 in Punjab.

Haryana has reported 296 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 118 cases. Eighty-two people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 51 in Uttarakhand. Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have reported 40 cases each,

Chhattisgarh has 37 cases while Assam has registered 36 infections each so far.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 33 COVID-19 cases while Ladakh has reported 20 infections.

Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, Puducherry has eight cases while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases. Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website.

States-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.