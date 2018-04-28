The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:17 AM IST

India, All India

Pakistan envoy visits Punjab, Haryana amid LoC tension

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 28, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2018, 6:31 am IST

Amid tensions on the border, there’s some quiet Indo-Pak diplomacy at work.

Pakistan high commissioner Sohail Mahmood also met the chief ministers of the 2 states and visited the Golden Temple.
 Pakistan high commissioner Sohail Mahmood also met the chief ministers of the 2 states and visited the Golden Temple.

New Delhi: Amid tensions on the border, there’s some quiet Indo-Pak diplomacy at work. Pakistan high commissioner Sohail Mahmood visited Punjab and Haryana earlier this week and met the chief ministers of the two states. He also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Mr Mahmood is viewed as a moderate and has been extremely keen to work towards improvement in bilateral ties. The visit comes soon after India accused Pakistan of using the “Khalistan” bogey to instigate Indian Sikh pilgrims visiting Sikh religious shrines in Pakistani Punjab.

In a statement, the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi said, “Pakistan’s high commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood paid an official visit to the Indian states of Haryana and Punjab from 23-25 April 2018. High commissioner Sohail Mahmood called on the chief minister of Punjab, Capt. Amarinder Singh, and had an extended exchange of views during the luncheon ... hosted by the latter at the chief minister’s official residence. High commissioner Sohail Mahmood also visited the Golden Temple, the holiest Sikh shrine in Amritsar, to pay obeisance.”

The high commission added, “In the context of making progress on humanitarian issues, the High Commissioner underlined the importance of early repatriation of Pakistani prisoners who have completed their sentences... During these interactions, views were exchanged on myriad aspects of Pakistan-India relations. Among other things, the need for reducing bilateral tensions including on the LoC, implementing confi-dence-building measures, reviving the structured dialogue process, peacefully resolving outstanding disputes, and taking steps to promote socio-economic development at the regional level through the vehicle of Saarc was underscored.”

Tags: indo-pak, sohail mahmood, golden temple, sikh pilgrims, amarinder singh

MOST POPULAR

1

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

2

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

3

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

4

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

5

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham