India

MP 14-year-old girl gangraped for over two months, 3 held

Published : Apr 28, 2018, 9:20 pm IST
Three accused, identified as Saurabh Chakravarty, Pramod Chakravarty and Honey Chakravarty, have been arrested.

The girl’s parents approached the police last night alleging that five people, aged between 18 and 21, gang-raped their daughter, Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police Arjun Uike said. (Representational image)
Jabalpur: A 14-year-old girl was gang-raped repeatedly by five people for more than two months in the Gorakhpur area in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The girl’s parents approached the police last night alleging that five people, aged between 18 and 21, gang-raped their daughter, Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police Arjun Uike said.

“The parents approached the police after the news spread that the girl underwent an abortion two days ago,” the official said.

Three accused, identified as Saurabh Chakravarty, Pramod Chakravarty and Honey Chakravarty, have been arrested, he said.

“Two others, Rahul Chakravarty and Bantu Sonker, are on the run,” Uike said.

The SP said two of the accused would allegedly ask the minor to cook food at their residence for a nominal sum.

“The five would take her home and gangrape her repeatedly,” the official alleged.

The SP said the family lives in a slum, and the girl’s parents and her brother work as daily wagers.

The police were also trying to locate the doctor who carried out the abortion.

Terminating pregnancy of a rape victim without the court’s sanction is illegal.

“We are going to arrest the doctor,” the official said.

He said that a case had been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

