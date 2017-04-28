The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 28, 2017 | Last Update : 02:32 AM IST

India, All India

Set up Lokpal sans panel nod: Supreme Court to govt

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Apr 28, 2017, 1:52 am IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2017, 1:47 am IST

The bench rejected the Centre’s submission that the law cannot be implemented in the absence of Opposition leader and without amending the law.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Thursday, asked the Centre to set up the Lokpal under the 2013 law without waiting for Parliament’s approval of the standing committee’s suggestion for amending the law to include leader of single largest party in the place of Leader of the Opposition to be part of the search committee.

A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Navin Sinha passed this order on petitions filed by Common Cause and Youth for Equality, alleging that the Centre was dragging its feet in appointing Lokpal despite enacting the law in 2013 and notifying the same in January 2014. It said the Lokpal Act, as it stands today, “is an eminently workable piece of legislation and there is no justification to keep the enforcement of the Act under suspension till the amendments, as proposed, are carried out”.

Writing the judgment, Justice Gogoi said that if the Lokpal Act, as it exists, is otherwise workable and the amendment sought to be introduced by Parliament is aimed at a more efficient working of some of the provisions of the Act, the wholesome principle that a law duly enacted and enforced must be given effect and appropriate directions will have to be issued by the court to the said effect.

The bench rejected the Centre’s submission that the law cannot be implemented in the absence of  Opposition leader and without amending the law. The bench said if, at present, the Opposition leader is not available, surely, the chairperson and the other two members of the selection committee, namely the LS Speaker and the Chief Justice of India or his nominee, may proceed to appoint an eminent jurist as a member of the selection committee.

It said there is no legal disability in a truncated selection committee to constitute a search committee for preparing a panel of persons for consideration for appointment as the chairperson and members of the Lokpal, and also for such a truncated selection committee to make recommendations to the President of India for appointment of the chairperson and members of the Lokpal.

It said that the view of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on amendments is merely an opinion with which the Executive, in the first instance, has to consider and, thereafter, the legislature has to approve. The said opinion of the Parliamentary Standing Committee would, therefore, not be sacrosanct.

The same, in any case, does not have any material bearing on the validity of the existing provisions of the Act. Such attempts cannot halt the operation and execution of the law which the Executive in its wisdom has already given effect to and has brought into force the Act.

The Bench pointed out that there can be no manner of doubt that the Parliamentary wisdom of seeking changes in an existing law by means of an amendment lies within the exclusive domain of the legislature and it is not the province of the Court to express any opinion on the exercise of the legislative prerogative in this regard.

The framing of the Amendment Bill; reference of the same to the Parliamentary Standing Committee and its report and steps to be taken are essential legislative functions which should not be ordinarily subjected to interference or intervention of the Court. Any interference, at this juncture, would negate the basic constitutional principle that the Legislature is supreme in the sphere of law making. However if the law can be enforced without the amendments then the court can intervene, it said and held that the appointment of Lokpal can be made under the 2013 law without waiting for the amendments to be approved by Parliament. 

Tags: supreme court, lokpal, chief justice of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

UP: Groom's family calls off wedding as meat was not served

2

Delhi: Suspected burglar dies despite cops donating blood to save life

3

Humans reached America 115,000 years earlier than believed

4

United Airlines to offer passengers USD 10,000 to surrender seats

5

Not headphones, your apps could be spying on you!

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham