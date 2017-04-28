The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 28, 2017 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

India, All India

Narada sting: ED registers case against TMC leaders

ANI
Published : Apr 28, 2017, 12:41 pm IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2017, 12:36 pm IST

Last week, CBI registered a FIR in the Narada sting operation case against TMC leaders Madan Mitra, Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy and 10 others.

Senior TMC leader Mukul Roy. (Photo: File)
 Senior TMC leader Mukul Roy. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), now the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in the Narada sting case.

The ED is likely to summon them soon for questioning.

Last week, the CBI registered a First Information Report in the Narada sting operation case against TMC leaders Madan Mitra, Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy and ten others.

The FIR also lists Sultan Ahmed, Iqbal Ahmed, Kakoli Ghosh, Prasun Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, Sovan Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Aparupa Poddar and serving IPS officer Syed Hussain Meerza.

The Supreme Court had dismissed a petition by the West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta High Court's order.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday responded to the FIRs and called it a "political" game. She added that a name on an FIR did not prove guilt.

Earlier on March 17, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into bribery allegations against top TMC parliamentarians and ministers.

Reacting to the court's order, Mamata said that she will appeal against the court order in a "higher judiciary".

Earlier in April 2016, the court had formed a three-member committee to probe the controversial tapes.

Narada News, led by its editor-in-chief Matthew Samuel, had earlier released three sets of videos of its sting operation, where top TMC leaders were allegedly seen accepting bribes from journalists posing as businessmen.

The ruling party had dismissed the tapes as 'doctored' and said the 'dirty tricks departments' of its political opponents were behind the 'smear' campaign.

Tags: narada sting, tmc, madan mitra, mukul roy, saugata roy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung fans rejoice, Galaxy Note 8 confirmed

2

Acer launches Triton 700 and Helios 300 slim gaming notebooks

3

Rishi Kapoor lambasts at gen-next stars who gave Vinod Khanna’s funeral a miss

4

Shah Rukh makes India proud, as he's first Indian actor to give speech at TED talks

5

VR film "The last Goodbye" fosters emapthy in viewers

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham