Hyd minor girl set ablaze by boy for getting engaged; accused on run

The boy who is also believed to be a minor, had allegedly proposed the girl for marriage.

The two were classmates and had just passed their class 10 exams. (Photo: Representational/File)

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was set afire by a boy in Telangana's Golnaka after he learnt about her marriage.

The two were classmates and had just passed their class 10 exams, according to a report in NDTV.

The boy who is also believed to be a minor, had allegedly proposed the girl for marriage. However, she was engaged to someone else by her mother.

According to the report, the boy was upset over the girl's decision and went over to her house when she was alone. He thrashed her and abused her saying "how dare she could get married to someone else".

The boy then poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. However, the neighbours rescued the minor after they heard her screaming. She has been admitted in Osmania Hospital and her situation is said to be critical, as she suffered 72 per cent burn injuries.

A case has been registered with the police who are now on a lookout for the boy.