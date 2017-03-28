The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 | Last Update : 01:01 AM IST

India, All India

Use of pellet guns under Supreme Court lens

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Mar 28, 2017, 12:30 am IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2017, 12:27 am IST

Pellet guns were used in Kashmir during the unrest last year following the death of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani.

Burhan Wani
 Burhan Wani

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to consider using more effective technical means to deal with agitations in Jammu and Kashmir rather than using pellet guns.  

A Bench of Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul gave this suggestion to attorney-general Mukul Rohatgi and asked him to weigh in the disadvantages of using pellet guns on students as it concerns life and death.

When the bench made the life and death remark, Mr Rohatgi retorted, saying, “What life and death, it has happened to us (security forces) also.”

Pellet guns were used in Kashmir during the unrest last year following the death of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani.

The bench also expressed concern over injuries suffered by minors involved in protests in the Kashmir Valley and asked the government what action has been taken by it against their parents. The CJI said “the security agencies can use more sophisticated measures which will not result in physical harm to the agitators. We want the agitators and security personnel to be protected.   

The attorney general, who was countering the contention of the Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association counsel over the death and injuries of protesters besides spectators watching incidents from window of their house, said total of 1775 CRPF personnel were injured out of which 79 were grievously injured in the protests held between July 8 and August 11, 2016.

Mr Rohatgi said that during the period, 252 attacks were carried out on CRPF camps and ambulances, hospitals and police vehicles were targeted with cocktails of petrol bombs, kerosene bombs, sharp-edged weapons, besides stone pelting by the protesters who usually muffled their face.

The attorney-general also countered the submission of the state lawyers’ body that the security forces should identify the people in the mob and follow the traditional security drill and use of pellet guns should be the last resort.

The AG said in a war-like situation it is not possible to distinguish between terrorists and others who attack security forces from all sides. Pellet guns are used only a last resort if the forces find it difficult to handle the situation. It may not be possible to visualise a situation when it can be used or not. He produced a report in a sealed cover as to how the situation was handled last year and when pellet guns were used. The report also suggested new measures to quell the situation in future and it is under the consideration of the government, he said and requested that the report should not be made public as it will go into hands of undesirable elements.

The Jammu and Kashmir high court had on September 22, 2016 rejected the plea seeking a ban on use of pellet guns on the ground that the Centre had already constituted a Committee of Experts through its memorandum dated July 26, 2016 for exploring alternatives to pellet guns. The present appeal by J and K bar association is against this order.  The Bench listed the matter for further hearing on April 10. eom

Tags: burhan wani, pellet guns, supreme court

MOST POPULAR

1

This Chennai temple distributes brownies, sandwiches for prasad

2

Official images of Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus appear online

3

Internet providers can now sell user's browser history

4

Archaeologists discover world's largest capstone in Telangana

5

'Everything was so personal': Ranbir thanks Gauri in special letter

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham