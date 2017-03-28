The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

 India demolishes Australia in Dharamsala Test, clinch series
 
India, All India

UP: Class 10 exam postponed after mass cheating; BJP questions student's character

ANI
Published : Mar 28, 2017, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2017, 12:21 pm IST

The government has issued helpline number to register cheating related complaints in order to check incidents of cheating in UP Board exam.

Friends of students appearing for the Board exam scale the walls of the school to help pass on chits.
Mathura: English examinations of Class 10 of the UP Board was postponed at two centres after an incident of mass cheating surfaced.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar said that it reflected a downfall of the education system.

"This is unacceptable, compromising on merit and such thing prevailing is absolutely unacceptable. Country can't make progress in such atmosphere, and therefore, we will take this issue up with the concerned government, as after all, it is there domain. We will definitely have some concrete action plan after discussing with the state," said Javadekar.

Asserting that this matter is not just restricted to Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said this has happened in the past too.

"This is matter of character. It should be seen that it does not repeat. No one should get the courage to do this in future. It is very unfortunate that the teachers and principals are encouraging such acts. People in our country look for shortcuts to get success, this is a result of that," said Swamy.

Complaint can be registered on WhatsApp number 9454457241.

Tags: human resource development, mass cheating, prakash javadekar, education system
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura

