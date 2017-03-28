The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 | Last Update : 08:44 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul scored his sixth fifty in the series to guide India to series win against Australia. (Photo: BCCI) India demolishes Australia in Dharamsala Test, clinch series
 
India, All India

Interpol rejects ED's request for Red Corner Notice against Lalit Modi

PTI
Published : Mar 28, 2017, 8:22 pm IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2017, 8:22 pm IST

The former IPL Chairman had contested the issuance of such a warrant against him by the Interpol

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi. (File photo)
 Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi. (File photo)

New Delhi: The Interpol has virtually dealt a death blow to India's chances of getting a Red Corner Notice issued against former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi in a money laundering probe in the T-20 cricket tournament.

The global police body, officials said, has apparently ruled in favour of Modi who had contested the issuance of such a warrant against him by the Interpol, on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had first made the request in 2015 to the Interpol. Modi also tweeted from his official handle a certificate endorsing such a stand by the Interpol which stated that he is not "subject to an Interpol Red Notice or diffusion and is not known in Interpol's database."

The cricket administrator, who is said to be in the UK, has maintained that he has not done any wrong in any of the Indian Premier League (IPL) deals.

Meanwhile, official sources said the ED will go through the order issued by the Commission for the Control of Files (CCF) of the Interpol in this regard and take up the matter with the government and the CBI which is the nodal body for Interpol affairs in India.

It is understood that the ED will ask the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the CBI to take up with Interpol past cases where India and other countries have got the RCN issued against their wanted people or criminal by just providing required legal documents.

Sources in the agency called the development to be "fishy" and added that while it will be taken up before authorities, the ED will pursue other legal avenues like getting an extradition request executed against Modi.

The ED had registered a money laundering case against Modi and others based on a Chennai police complaint in 2012 on charges of alleged cheating of BCCI-IPL in granting overseas telecast rights of the T-20 cricket tournament in 2009.

The Interpol has been delaying the ED's request for a global warrant against him since it was first requested in 2015 and its latest order has reportedly relied on the fact that there is "insufficient judicial data" against him.

Officials said the ED had submitted records of the FIR, statements of other accused and other details to the Interpol multiple times in order to underline the importance of getting an RCN against Modi but to no avail.

They said the agency was surprised to find that non-availability of a charge sheet in the case has been cited as a reason for not notifying the RCN against Modi, a ground that rarely has a precedent in Interpol operations when it comes to issuing RCNs.

An RCN is notified "to seek the location of a wanted person and his/her detention, arrest or restriction of movement for the purpose of extradition, surrender or similar lawful action."

The ED had also written to the Chennai police a number of times to get the investigation in their FIR expedited but officials confirmed there has been no headway.

The Chennai police FIR was filed in 2010 acting on a complaint by former BCCI chief N Srinivasan against Modi and half-a-dozen others.

The ED subsequently invoked the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) along with sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC to probe if BCCI-IPL and the exchequer had been cheated in the award of telecast rights for the T-20 tournament in 2009.

Tags: lalit modi, red corner notice, interpol
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

If poked, we give it right back, says Virat Kohli

2

Sex in the 30s summed up with witty tweets

3

Sunil Grover writes emotional post on 'future' after fallout with Kapil

4

Queen Elizabeth II seeks new furnishings manager for 3 royal residences

5

Donald Trump’s childhood home in New York sold for USD 2.14 million, buyer unknown

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham