Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 | Last Update : 10:33 AM IST

India, All India

US supports IAF strike on Jaish camp in Pak, Mike Pompeo tells Ajit Doval

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 28, 2019, 10:04 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2019, 10:04 am IST

NSA Ajit Doval talked to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the phone on Wedneday night amid tensions between India and Pak.

The telephonic conversation confirmed that the US supported India’s decision to take target terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp. (Photo; File)
 The telephonic conversation confirmed that the US supported India’s decision to take target terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp. (Photo; File)

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday night spoke to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the phone amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

The telephonic conversation confirmed that the US supported India’s decision to take target terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp. On Tuesday morning, Indian Air Force jets flew across the Line of Control to blow up the camp.

Tags: ajit doval, mike pompeo, jaish-e-mohammed, iaf strikes, indo-pak tensions
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Multiple agencies are involved in the operation which is underway to rescue the miners trapped in the mine located at Ksan near Lyteiñ River in East Jaintia Hills. (Photo: File)

Second body recovered retrieved from Meghalaya coal mine

'Cross border terror attack in Pulwama was a reality. Balakot Operation was India’s anti-terror preemptive strike to defend its sovereignty. The whole nation has spoken in one voice. Why, then is India’s opposition alleging that Govt is politicising our anti-terror Ops?' Jaitley said. (Photo: File)

'Let India speak in one voice': Jaitley on Oppn's 'politicisation' remark

The Kodad Police said that around 20 students participated in a birthday party organised near the water body in the outskirts of the town. (Representational image)

B'day celebration turns tragic, 4 students drowned in Telangana

There are 28 seats at stake in Karnataka, out of which the BJP currently holds 16 seats. (Photo: File)

Air strike will help us win 22 LS seats in K'taka: Yeddyurappa

MOST POPULAR

1

Spotify launches in India @Rs 119 per month

2

India’s first 4G/5G chip developed by Signalchip

3

Facebook Watch to broadcast El Clasico live and free in India

4

Airbus, OneWeb launch first satellite

5

World’s tiniest baby boy born in Tokyo

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham