US supports IAF strike on Jaish camp in Pak, Mike Pompeo tells Ajit Doval

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday night spoke to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the phone amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

The telephonic conversation confirmed that the US supported India’s decision to take target terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp. On Tuesday morning, Indian Air Force jets flew across the Line of Control to blow up the camp.