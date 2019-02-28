Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 | Last Update : 01:47 PM IST

India, All India

Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express train service

PTI
Published : Feb 28, 2019, 12:22 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2019, 12:22 pm IST

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack by Pak-based JeM, tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan.

The Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi word for 'agreement', comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 The Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi word for 'agreement', comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Lahore: Pakistani authorities have suspended the Samjhauta Express train service between Pakistan and India until further notice, a media report said Thursday, amidst tense bilateral ties in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

The train departs on Monday and Thursday from Lahore.

The Samjhauta Express train service between Pakistan and India has been suspended until further notice, DawnNewsTV reported on Thursday citing railway authorities.

The biweekly train was scheduled to depart from Lahore with 16 passengers.

It embarked on its journey from Karachi but the passengers are stuck at Lahore railway station, the report said.

The Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi word for "agreement", comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach.

The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Shimla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations.

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack by the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan.

India carried out air strikes against the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot.

In the operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were eliminated.

The facility at Balakot was headed by Yousuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of the JeM chief.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Tags: samjhauta express, pulwama terror attack., crpf, jem
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

Latest From India

Former envoy to Pakistan G Parthasarathy, who played a key role in bringing back IAF pilot K Nachiketa during the 1999 Kargil war, has expressed his confidence that wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman too would return safely.

Former Pak envoy ensures safe return of captured IAF pilot

The shelling and firing, Lt. Col. Devender Anand said, started at 6 am and continued for one hour. “Indian troops retaliated strongly and effectively. Firing stopped around 7 am,” he said. (Representational Image)

Ceasefire violation, firing across Line of Control again on Thursday

Wang and Qureshi spoke hours after Sushma Swaraj left China after day-long meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, India and China. (Photo: AP)

Must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity of all nations: China to Pak

In a statement before Patiala House court, Rajeev Saxena said he has 'thought long and hard' that his 'exposure' to the case was

'I am not under any pressure': VVIP chopper case accused Rajiv Saxena

MOST POPULAR

1

MS Dhoni slams 350 sixes in international cricket, becomes first Indian to do so

2

We will blast store: Karachi Bakery receives threat over name row

3

Spotify launches in India @Rs 119 per month

4

India’s first 4G/5G chip developed by Signalchip

5

Facebook Watch to broadcast El Clasico live and free in India

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham