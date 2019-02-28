Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 | Last Update : 01:46 PM IST

India, All India

National Herald case: Delhi HC dismisses AJL's plea against eviction order

PTI
Published : Feb 28, 2019, 12:11 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2019, 12:11 pm IST

The Delhi HC also rejected the oral request of AJL's counsel that they be granted two week's time to vacate the premises.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao rejected the appeal of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) in which it had challenged the Centre's decision asking it to vacate the ITO premises. 'We have dismissed the appeal,' the bench said. (Photo: File)
 A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao rejected the appeal of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) in which it had challenged the Centre's decision asking it to vacate the ITO premises. 'We have dismissed the appeal,' the bench said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed National Herald publisher AJL's plea challenging a single judge order to vacate its premises at ITO here.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao rejected the appeal of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) in which it had challenged the Centre's decision asking it to vacate the ITO premises. "We have dismissed the appeal," the bench said.

It also rejected the oral request of AJL's counsel that they be granted two week's time to vacate the premises.

AJL had appealed against the single judge's December 21, 2018 order that directed it to vacate the premises at ITO within two weeks, after which eviction proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, would be initiated.

The single judge had also said that by transfer of AJL's 99 per cent shares to Young India (YI), the beneficial interest of AJL's property worth Rs 413.40 crore stands "clandestinely" transferred to YI.

In its order, the single judge had said that AJL has been "hijacked" by YI, in which the Gandhis are shareholders.

The December order had come on AJL's plea challenging the Centre's order to vacate the building.

The Centre had ended its 56-year-old lease and asked AJL to vacate the premises, saying no printing or publishing activity was going on and the building was being used only for commercial purposes.

During the arguments earlier, AJL, represented by senior advocate Abhishek M Singhvi, had said the transfer of the company's majority shares to YI would not make Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi the owners of the Herald building here.

He also contended that the Centre never raised the issue of lack of printing activity at the Herald building prior to June 2018, by when publishing of some of its online editions had already commenced.

The Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, had argued that the manner the shares were transferred, the court needs to "pierce the corporate veil" of AJL to see who owns the premises – Herald House – leased to it for running a printing press.

The government had contended that the land in question was allocated to AJL on lease for a printing press and this "dominant purpose" was stopped several years ago.

The Centre had contended before the court that transfer of 99 per cent stake in AJL to YI, which bought over the Rs 90 crore debt for a consideration of Rs 50 lakh, led to a "virtual" sale of the Herald building at ITO. The L&DO had ended the lease - entered into with AJL on August 2, 1962, and made perpetual on January 10, 1967 - asking the company to hand over the possession by November 15, 2018.

In its plea, AJL had also said the digital versions of English newspaper National Herald, Hindi's Navjivan and Urdu's Qaumi Awaz have commenced from 2016-17.

The weekly newspaper 'National Herald on Sunday' resumed on September 24, 2017, and the place of publication was the ITO premises, AJL said, adding the Hindi weekly newspaper named Sunday Navjivan was being published since October last year from the same premises.

Tags: national herald, ajl, delhi court, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Former envoy to Pakistan G Parthasarathy, who played a key role in bringing back IAF pilot K Nachiketa during the 1999 Kargil war, has expressed his confidence that wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman too would return safely.

Former Pak envoy ensures safe return of captured IAF pilot

The shelling and firing, Lt. Col. Devender Anand said, started at 6 am and continued for one hour. “Indian troops retaliated strongly and effectively. Firing stopped around 7 am,” he said. (Representational Image)

Ceasefire violation, firing across Line of Control again on Thursday

Wang and Qureshi spoke hours after Sushma Swaraj left China after day-long meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, India and China. (Photo: AP)

Must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity of all nations: China to Pak

In a statement before Patiala House court, Rajeev Saxena said he has 'thought long and hard' that his 'exposure' to the case was

'I am not under any pressure': VVIP chopper case accused Rajiv Saxena

MOST POPULAR

1

MS Dhoni slams 350 sixes in international cricket, becomes first Indian to do so

2

We will blast store: Karachi Bakery receives threat over name row

3

Spotify launches in India @Rs 119 per month

4

India’s first 4G/5G chip developed by Signalchip

5

Facebook Watch to broadcast El Clasico live and free in India

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham