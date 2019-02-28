Enemy trying to divide us, India will fight as one, win as one, says PM Modi

Modi said, 'India will stand as one, work as one, grow as one, fight as one and will win as one.'

Amid Indo-Pakistan tension, PM said, 'The enemy tries to destabilize us, carries out terror attacks, they want to stop our growth. We all countrymen are standing like a rock to counter their evil designs.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Ignoring the opposition attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed millions of workers of BJP on Thursday.

Modi said, “India will stand as one, India will work as one, India will grow as one, India will fight as one, India will win as one."

"When the enemy supports terror and acts against India, it is to stop India's progress. But we must all ensure that we stand together, stand united, stand with our soldiers to ensure we are strong... ensure that no matter what, our progress and our work does not stop," said PM Modi at the event, "Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot".

“We have to be hardworking in all sectors. India is grateful to all those who are protecting the nation. It is because they are there, the nation can reach new levels of development,” Modi said appreciating the armed forces.

This Prime Minister’s mega event is pitched as the world’s largest video conference. PM Modi interacted with one crore BJP workers and volunteers at the level of polling booths, called "booth workers", to mobilise them ahead of the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.