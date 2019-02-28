Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 | Last Update : 03:44 AM IST

India, All India

5 Pakistan Army posts destroyed in retaliatory action

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 28, 2019, 2:34 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2019, 2:58 am IST

The two sides clashed also in Kamalkote area of Uri.

Defence Ministry Spokesperson Lt. Col. Devender Anand said the firing resulted in several casualties on the Pakistani side. (Photo: Representational/File)
 Defence Ministry Spokesperson Lt. Col. Devender Anand said the firing resulted in several casualties on the Pakistani side. (Photo: Representational/File)

SRINAGAR: India on Wednesday said that its troops destroyed, at least, five forward posts of Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts. The action, it said, was taken in retaliation to “unprovoked” and “indiscriminate” firing and shelling resorted to by the Pakistani troops in violation of the November 2003 ceasefire understanding soon after the IAF struck at the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) camp at Balakot.  

The Army also said that it is giving a “befitting” reply to a similar pastime of the Pakistani troops in the Kamalkot area of Uri sector in the Kashmir Valley.

The Army said that five Pakistani posts were destroyed late Tuesday night. Defence Ministry Spokesperson Lt. Col. Devender Anand said the firing resulted in several casualties on the Pakistani side.

He said that the Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with heavy calibre weapons at 12 to 15 places along the LoC from 6.30 pm onwards. Pakistani troops were also seen “firing mortars and missiles from civilian houses using villagers as human shields”, he claimed.

The spokesman said that the Indian Army retaliated and its focused firing resulted in severe destruction of five Pakistani posts and a number of casualties to the enemy. He also said that five Indian soldiers sustained minor injuries in the Pakistani firing.

The areas affected by the Pakistani firing include Krishna Gate, Balakote, Mankote, Karmara and Tarkundi areas of Poonch and Kalal, Baba Khori, Kalsian, Laam and Jhangar in Rajouri. Cross border clashes were reported also from Pallanwala and Laleali sub-sectors in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

The two sides clashed also in Kamalkote area of Uri. A few Pakistani shells landed in Kamalkote nallah and near Kaalgi village of Uri.

Tags: pakistan army, jaish-e-muhammad, ceasefire violation

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court to hear plea against eviction of tribals today

Supreme Court

No violent incidents on Kashmiris: Govt

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Punjab govt seeks Rs 412cr for dam to stop water to Pakistan

Union home minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: File | PTI)

Rajnath Singh: Kept our words by avenging Pulwama hit

MOST POPULAR

1

World’s tiniest baby boy born in Tokyo

2

Trump promises North Korea 'AWESOME' future ahead of nuclear talks

3

Indian student invovled in destroying dozens of computers in New York college

4

Here's how you can retire in style!

5

Skoda’s Kamiq breaks cover ahead of Geneva debut

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham