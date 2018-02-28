The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018 | Last Update : 02:37 PM IST

India, All India

Suspended BJP leader accused of crushing 9 children to death surrenders

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 28, 2018, 10:39 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2018, 11:14 am IST

According to reports, suspended BJP leader Manoj Baitha will be produced in a court later in the day.

After the arrest, Manoj Baitha was shifted to Patna Medical College & Hospital from Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital for treatment of the injuries he suffered during the accident. (Photo: ANI)
 After the arrest, Manoj Baitha was shifted to Patna Medical College & Hospital from Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital for treatment of the injuries he suffered during the accident. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: A suspended BJP leader who was absconding since Saturday after being accused of crushing nine school children to death and injuring 20 others while driving an SUV in an inebriated state has surrendered in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Wednesday.

After the arrest, Baitha was shifted to Patna Medical College & Hospital from Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital for treatment of the injuries he suffered during the accident.

According to a report in NDTV, Baitha will be produced in a court later in the day.

Manoj Baitha had become a source of embarrassment for the BJP, which rules Bihar in alliance with Janata Dal United (JDU) as the opposition launched a scathing political attack over the incident.

Sources say he surrendered after the BJP leadership in the state firmly asked him to do.

At least nine children were killed and about 20 injured when the speeding vehicle, driven by Manoj Baitha, lost control and ploughed through them outside a government school building on the outskirts of Muzaffarpur on Saturday.

The BJP leader from Sitamarhi allegedly got off the car and ran after he hit the children on Saturday. The complaint -- filed by a man who lost five grandchildren in the accident -- also said footage from CCTV cameras in the area showed Baitha was driving the car.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and mocked him over prohibition in the state.

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife Rabri Devi said that until Manoj Baitha is arrested, her party will not allow the Bihar Assembly to run. She said, "The government should be ashamed, there is no complete ban on liquor, it is available easily. Until Manoj Baitha is arrested we will not let the house (Bihar Assembly) run."

Former deputy chief minister of Bihar and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav also reacted strongly against the incident and said, "Prohibition in Bihar is a farce and the ghastly incident of Muzaffarpur, where a drunk BJP leader crushed nine children to death and left more than 20 others injured, proves our point."

Also read: Tejaswi attacks Nitish for his silence over Muzaffarpur hit-and-run case

Opposition parties, on Tuesday, also staged protest outside Bihar Legislative Assembly over the Muzaffarpur hit and run case.

The BJP suspended party leader Manoj Baitha, a district level leader of Sitamarhi, from primary membership of the party for a period of six year.

At least nine children were killed and about 20 injured when the speeding vehicle, driven by Manoj Baitha, lost control and ploughed through them outside a government school building on the outskirts of Muzaffarpur on Saturday.

The BJP leader from Sitamarhi allegedly got off the car and ran after he hit the children on Saturday. The complaint -- filed by a man who lost five grandchildren in the accident -- also said footage from CCTV cameras in the area showed Baitha was driving the car.

Tags: muzaffarpur hit and run case, manoj baitha, nitish kumar, school children
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

'World’s first Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018

2

LIVE: Sridevi to be cremated with state honours, Mumbai Police band at funeral venue

3

Aerobic exercise slows cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease

4

Couple who met as babies all set to marry next year

5

Diageo launches limited edition Jane Walker Scotch

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Family and well-wishers arrived to pay their last respects to legendary actress Sridevi in Mumbai after her death in Dubai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Deepika, Ajay, others pay last respects to Sridevi before funeral

As Bollywood celebrities visited Anil Kapoor’s house to console the grieving family, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought back from Dubai to Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Fans throng to see Sridevi one last time; Salman, Sara, others visit family

The flood of stars visiting Anil Kapoor’s residence to visit Sridevi’s family continued on Monday after her demise on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi no more: Shah Rukh, Deepika, Ranveer, others visit bereaved family

Several Bollywood stars landed up at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai on Sunday after the death of his sister-in-law, legendary actress Sridevi. (Pho

RIP Sridevi: Arjun, Rekha, Rani visit Anil Kapoor's house, convey condolences

Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor died of heart attack in Dubai on Sunday. (Picture: Twitter/@SrideviBKapoor)

RIP Sridevi (1963-2018): The first woman superstar of Indian cinema

Bollywood star Ranver Singh was present at The Premier League, Rani Mukerji was promoting her film 'Hichki' on the show, Ishaan-Jhanvi were seen chilling together and see exclusive pictures of other Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Ranveer at event, Rani promotes Hichki and Ishaan-Jhanvi clicked

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham