Nirav Modi not joining CBI probe, says 'have businesses abroad'

Published : Feb 28, 2018, 5:58 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2018, 6:01 pm IST

CBI asked to Nirav Modi to contact the High Commission of the concerned country and said it will arrange for his travel.

CBI directed billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi to mandatorily join the investigation from next week. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) wrote a mail to billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud on his official email address and asked him to join the investigation.

Nirav Modi, who is in Caribbean island St Kitts and Nevis, replied to the CBI mail saying that, "We have businesses abroad so I can't join investigation."

Soon after receiving the reply from Nirav Modi, the central investigating agency again shot a mail to the celebrity diamond merchant to contact the High Commission of the concerned country and said that the CBI will arrange for his travel.

CBI directed him to mandatorily join the investigation from next week.

Nirav Modi is accused in PNB fraud case mounting to around Rs 11,400 crore.

CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have conducted several raids and searches at the houses and offices of Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, who is the owner of Gitanjali Gems.

Meanwhile, the Government has revoked the passports of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Tags: nirav modi, central bureau of investigation, pnb fraud, cbi writes to nirav modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

