The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2017 | Last Update : 11:57 AM IST

India, All India

Vijayawada: 7 killed, 30 injured as bus falls into canal

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 28, 2017, 10:48 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2017, 10:47 am IST

The driver was named Adirayana had fallen asleep at the wheel, and his negligence is being seen as the prime cause of the accident.

Rescue operation on after the bus falls into the canal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Rescue operation on after the bus falls into the canal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Vijayawada: 8 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday.

10 of the injured are critical, said a report. The bus, Diwakar Travels, was owned by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Tadipatri JC Prabhakar Reddy.

The injured have been taken to the Nandigama Government Hospital, said reports.

The bus had made a stop at Vijayawada along its 1000-kilometre journey, where a new driver took over. It overran a bridge divider and plunged through the gap between the two lanes into a river in Mullapadu around 5:30 am, said reports.

The bus was carrying 45 passengers when the tragedy occurred.

The driver was named Adirayana had fallen asleep at the wheel, and his negligence is being seen as the prime cause of the accident.

Soon after the incident, an eye witness called the police. Authorities in Krishna district were asked to constantly aid the injured and track their health condition.

Gas cutters were used to rescue the passengers.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Chinna Rajappa and Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas are continuously monitoring the situation.

Tags: telugu desam party, chandrababu naidu, bus accident, vijayawada
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

MOST POPULAR

1

Noted journalists slam Randeep for supporting Sehwag's post, actor issues clarification

2

Chhattisgarh: Woman mortgages jewellery to build more than 100 toilets

3

Woman gifted PM Modi's scarf after praising it on Twitter

4

After train journey, Dhoni to stay at CAB academy with Jharkhand team

5

Syrian war documentary 'The White Helmets' wins Academy Award

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham