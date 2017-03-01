Act against those who harassed Gurmehar 'online': DCW to Facebook

The DCW has requested Facebook to provide information about the action taken by the latter.

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has written to Facebook India, urging the social media giant to take prompt action against individuals who were involved in harassing Gurmehar Kaur, who launched a social media campaign in support of students of the Delhi University.

The DCW has requested Facebook to provide information about the action taken by the latter against the accounts of abusive users, their contact details and any other information which could help in identifying the abusers.

The social media website has also been asked to provide the above-mentioned information latest by March 6.

"This is in reference to the proceedings of the Commission on the complaint of Ms. Gurmeher Kaur, a student of Delhi University and daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh who has initiated a social media campaign advocating peace in universities. However, she has been subjected to extreme abuse and rape threats on her Facebook profile," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in a statement.

The letter further stated that, "The Commission is of the view that urgent action needs to be taken against the abusers by Facebook and their social media accounts need to be deactivated immediately."

Gurmehar Kaur had earlier lodged a complaint with the DCW pertaining to alleged rape threats received by her following the launch of a social media campaign by her.

The Delhi Police, following a complaint from the DCW had provided immediate protection to Kaur and filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the online assailants under section 354A, 506 and 67 of the IT Act.

The aim of the campaign was to restore peace in the University following disruption of a cultural event at Ramjas College that resulted in violence across the North Campus area.

In the wake of alleged threats, Gurmehar had today withdrawn herself from the campaign by tweeting, "I'm withdrawing from the campaign. Congratulations everyone. I request to be left alone. I said what I had to say. I have been through a lot and this is all my 20 year self could take".