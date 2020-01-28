Tuesday, Jan 28, 2020 | Last Update : 06:44 AM IST

Police teams search JNU scholar’s house

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
While Sharjeel was not found at his house, few of his relatives were detained for questioning and released later.

Patna: A joint team of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar conducted raids on the ancestral house of JNU research scholar Sharjeel Imam at Kako in Jehanabad district late Saturday night.

While Sharjeel was not found at his house, few of his relatives were detained for questioning and released later. His relative’s house was also raided in Patna’s Sabzibagh locality on Monday.

The RJD and Congress have urged the Centre as well as the state government to initiate strict action against activist and JNU student Sharjeel Imam for giving provocative speeches against the CAA and NRC.

Talking to reporters, Congress leader Rajesh Rathod said, “All those who are provoking people through their inflammatory speeches, including Sharjeel Imam, should be severely punished. We will not allow anyone to take even an inch of our country’s land.”

