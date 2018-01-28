The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 28, 2018 | Last Update : 09:00 AM IST

India, All India

Row over 6th row: BJP rubbishes objections

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 28, 2018, 1:44 am IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2018, 1:45 am IST

The ruling party pointed out that the BJP leaders were treated similarly during the Congress rule but it had never made it an issue.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and other dignitaries during the 69th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and other dignitaries during the 69th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday rebuffed the Congress’ objections to its president Rahul Gandhi being given the sixth row seat at the Republic Day function, saying he considered himself a “super VVIP who should be put ahead of everyone else”. The ruling party pointed out that the BJP leaders were treated similarly during the Congress rule but it had never made it an issue.

BJP national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao today rejected the Congress’ criticism, saying it did not behove the party, which “claims to have a 133-year-old illustrious history”. The ruling party wondered what the fuss was about when Rahul had been allotted a seat as per “protocol”.  

The Congress president took the designated seat in the sixth row on Friday during the Republic Day parade here, prompting an angry reaction from his party that accused the government of setting aside tradition and indulging in “cheap politics”. The same treatment was meted out to the BJP national presidents and leaders like Rajnath Singh when the Congress was in power, Mr Rao said. “We never made it an issue. We function in a spirit of democracy, whereas you claim to have 133-year-old illustrious history,” he said. “People of new India do not expect their political leaders to wear their VVIP cards on their shoulders. Rahul is trying to tell he is a super VVIP and should be put ahead of everyone else even if he doesn’t have any position or does not fall in the protocol list,” Rao said.

Tags: 69th republic day, rahul gandhi, gvl narasimha rao
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Oxford Dictionaries chooses ‘Aadhaar’ as Hindi word of 2017

2

Smart wearables Google Clip now available

3

Disneyland to open a brewery that sells craft beer

4

Caution: Fake Jio TV SMS scam stealing credit, debit card information

5

Facebook Live lets you tip the streamers

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham