The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 28, 2017 | Last Update : 03:32 AM IST

India, All India

I’m being framed, blackbucks died naturally, says Salman Khan

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published : Jan 28, 2017, 1:38 am IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2017, 1:36 am IST

Blackbucks are an endangered species and are protected under Indian wildlife law.

Bollywood Actor Salman Khan comes out of CJM Court after a hearing in connection with 1998 Blackbuck poaching case, in Jodhpur. (Photo: PTI)
 Bollywood Actor Salman Khan comes out of CJM Court after a hearing in connection with 1998 Blackbuck poaching case, in Jodhpur. (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan told a Jodhpur court on Friday that he has been falsely accused of killing two blackbucks during the shooting of a movie in 1998 in the Rajasthan district.

The next hearing is on February 15 when the defence will present its case. Blackbucks are an endangered species and are protected under Indian wildlife law.

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam are co-accused in the case. They and Dushyant Singh, a local accused of helping them in the hunt, were also present in the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) to record statements. Another local, Ganware, has been on the run.

The court asked Salman 65 questions about the charges framed, but he pleaded innocent. The others also said they were innocent.

“I am innocent and falsely implicated by the forest department for the sake of publicity,” the actor reportedly said in his statement. “Only the first forensic report saying that the animals died of ‘natural causes’ was true, and the rest of the evidence is false,” he said.

Salman is the main accused in the case, while the others are co-accused for allegedly instigating the actor.

CJM Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit who had acquitted the 51-year-old actor in a related case of firearms asked, “You claim innocence, but you were seen by two people who said they saw you shoot the blackbucks.”

Standing between his lawyers from Mumbai and others, the actor once again answered in one word, “Galat.”

According to reports, when the court said that his jeep was found with bloodstains and hair of the blackbucks, the superstar again replied in just one word “false”. “You went shooting at night?” the court asked. “False”, he said, adding that he didn’t step out of his hotel.

Earlier, Salman said he was an Indian, in reply to a question about his religion. During the hearing of the arms Act case in 2016, the actor had given a similar reply. “I am Salman Khan and I am an Indian,” he had said when asked about his name and caste.

Saif, Sonali, Tabu and Neelam were asked 61 questions. The court completed recording the statement of all the actors.

“The next hearing is on February 15,” Salman’s lawyer Hastimal Saraswat said. The defence will present its case that day.

Salman had arrived with fellow stars on Thursday following a court order. He spent close to one hour in the court and left immediately after his statement was recorded.

There were three cases of poaching and one case of the Arms Act against him. He has already been acquitted in two poaching cases by the high court against which the state government has moved the Supreme Court. On January 18, the same court before which he appeared on Friday had acquitted him in the firearms case.

Tags: salman khan, saif ali khan, jodhpur court
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Six best action cameras for your adventures

2

Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil gets leaked online, Rakesh Roshan fumes

3

Couple get married in undersea wedding near Kerala

4

From capsicum to balloons, party symbols for UP polls resemble a grocery list

5

Duck teasing Tiger in Sydney Zoo is going viral

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Many countries across the world celebrate the Lunar New Year lighting up the skies and streets in their cities.

Lunar New Year celebrations light up the sky across the world

The internet makes the most out of a dust bin that resembled Donald Trump with a yellow top to put him in the most ideal situations. (Photo: Twitter)

The Internet had a funny take on a Donald Trump-looking dustbin

Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Hard-hitting illustrations call out shaming of rape victims

The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Indian women reclaim public spaces with #IWillGoOut march

Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Here's how the crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events

The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Sinister scenes at LA Satanic Temple's 'Black Mass'

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham