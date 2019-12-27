Friday, Dec 27, 2019 | Last Update : 04:01 AM IST

India, All India

Time to punish ‘tukde-tukde gang’, says Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 27, 2019, 2:35 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2019, 2:35 am IST

Taking on Mr Kejriwal, he said the AAP dispensation obstructed Centre’s schemes.

Union home minister Amit Shah
 Union home minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching and the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests continuing unabated, Union home minister Amit Shah pointed fingers at the Opposition, saying that it was time to punish the “tukde tukde gang” for creating confusion over the Act and vitiating the atmosphere in the national capital.

Addressing an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Mr Shah, in an apparent reference to the left leaning intellectuals opposing the amended citizenship law, said that it was time to defeat the ‘tukde tukde’ gang.

“The Opposition led by the Congress created confusion about the Citizenship Amendment Act. By misleading people on the CAA, the Opposition spoiled the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi,” Mr Shah said, referring to the violence in areas such as the Jamia Millia University, Seelampur and Daryaganj.

Mr Shah said that Citizenship Amendment Act was discussed in the Parliament but no Opposition leaders had said anything and now once they were out of the House, they started misleading the people.  

Exuding confidence about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) performance in the national capital, he said time was up for the Kejriwal government in Delhi and ‘lotus will bloom’. “Delhi, you gave (us) all seven BJP MPs, now time to give BJP MLAs (a chance) in the next polls for development of the national capital,” the senior leader said.

The BJP chief also attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying, “He had promised he would not take a bungalow or a car and several other such things, but he took them all.” He claimed that the Kejriwal government had not completed 80 per cent of the welfare work that he promised in 2015.

Taking on Mr Kejriwal, he said the AAP dispensation obstructed Centre’s schemes.

“Mr Kejriwal has not implemented the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. He only wants to put his name on our pet projects,” he added.

Tags: amit shah, citizenship amendment act

Latest From India

The Madhya Pradesh government has released a “Sire-Directory”, literally a compilation of matrimonial profiles of high quality indigenous bulls of the state, to enable the dairy cattle owners in sire-selection to ensure genetic improvement of their bovine breeds. (Photo: Pixabay)

In bovine ‘matrimonial ad’, bulls flaunt genetic ‘superiority’

Pradeep Majhi

Ready to take up arms: Congress leader

Doordarshan journalist Achyutanand Sahu

Five Naxals involved in scribe’s killing surrender

Akhil Gogoi

RTI activist’s office, house raided

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham