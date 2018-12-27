The Asian Age | News

Portfolios allocated to ministers in Rajasthan; Gehlot keeps 9, Pilot 5

PTI
Dec 27, 2018
Apart from the chief minister and deputy chief minister, 13 cabinet and 10 ministers of state were allocated portfolios.

The move came after CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot held meetings with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh allocated portfolios to the council of ministers late on Wednesday night with the advice of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who has kept nine departments including the key finance and home with him.

Gehlot also has excise, planning, department of personnel, general administration department, information technology among others.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was allocated the portfolios of Public works, Rural development, Panchayti Raj, Science and Technology and statistics, according to the orders issued by cabinet secretariat here.

The cabinet expansion took place on Monday when 13 cabinet and 10 ministers of state took oath.

The move came after Gehlot and Pilot held meetings with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. The all-important distribution of portfolios had been pending over reported disagreement between Gehlot and his deputy on the allocation of key portfolios such as home and finance.

BD Kalla has been given energy, public health engineering, ground water, art, culture and archaeology departments, while Shanti Dhariwal received urban development and housing, law and parliamentary affairs minister.

Parsadi Lal was named industry minister whereas Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal is the social justice and empowerment minister.

Agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries departments are with Lal Chand Kataria while medical and health, information and public relations departments are with Raghu Sharma. Pramod Bhaya is mines minister.

Vishvendra Singh got tourism and devsthan department.

Harish Chaudhary was allocated revenue and Ramesh Chand Meena given food and civil supply. Anjana Udailal was made cooperative minister and was also given Indira Gandhi canal project department, Pratap Singh given transport and soldier welfare departments while Shale Mohammad given the portfolio of minority affairs and waqf.

Portfolios among the ministers of state were also allocated with Govind Singh Dotasara being made MoS education (independent charge), and was also given tourism and devsthan.

Mamta Bhupesh was given women and child development department (independent charge) along with minority affairs and waqf.

Arjun Singh Bamnia was given tribal area development department (independent charge) as well as industry and pubic enterprises departments.

Bhanwar Singh Bhati was allocated higher education (independent charge) and revenue while Sukhram Bishnoi got forest (independent charge), environment (independent charge), food and civil supply and consumer affairs.

Ashok Chandna got youth affairs and sports (independent charge), skill development (independent charge), transport and soldier welfare, Tikaram Jully got labour (independent charge), industries and boilers inspection (independent charge), cooperatives and Indira Gandhi canal project department.

Bhajan Lal Jatav has civil defence (independent charge), agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, Rajendra Singh Yadav was allocated state motor garage (independent charge), language department, social justice and empowerment, calamity management and relief departments while Subhash Garg (RLD) was allocated technical education (independent charge), Sanskrit education (independent charge), medical and health, information and public relations department.

