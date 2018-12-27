2 Navy personnel die after aircraft hangar collapses at Kochi Naval Base

Reports said that the personnel died after door of a helicopter hangar collapsed at Southern Naval Base in Kochi.

The accident took place around 9 am on Thursday at the headquarters of the Naval Command. (Photo: File | Twitter @PIB_India)

Kochi: Two Navy personnel died in an accident in Kochi naval base on Thursday, news agency PTI reported quoting a Defence Spokesperson.

"Two Navy personnel died of casualties caused due to an aircraft hangar collapse," the spokesperson told PTI.

The identities of the deceased navy personnel have not been revealed yet.

The accident took place around 9 am on Thursday at the headquarters of the Naval Command.

The Navy personnel were injured and were shifted to Naval Base Hospital. However they could not be saved.

Court of inquiry being ordered into the matter.