The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 | Last Update : 05:43 PM IST

India, All India

C'garh: Lover rapes 24-yr-old; instead of help rescuers rape her too

PTI
Published : Dec 27, 2017, 12:51 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2017, 2:40 pm IST

The rescuers reached the spot on hearing the woman scream and the lover fled, after which they raped her too.

The three accused also threatened the woman with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone, police sources said. (Representational Image)
 The three accused also threatened the woman with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone, police sources said. (Representational Image)

Raipur:  A 24-year-old widow was allegedly raped by four men in Raipur, a police officer said on Wednesday. All the accused have been arrested, the official added. 

The four men allegedly raped the widow near a railway yard in the Kapa area on December 23, the officer said.

The accused – Suresh Sahu (24), Harish Chandrakar (25), Trinath Mahanand (24) and Vinay Yadav (24) – were arrested on Tuesday, he said.

As per the preliminary investigation, the woman, who works at a hotel, was in a relationship with Sahu. He took her to a deserted place in the Kapa area and allegedly raped her, the officer said.

Hearing her scream, the three other accused reached the place and threatened Sahu, who fled the spot. After that, the three men allegedly raped her, he said.

The three accused also threatened the woman with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone, he said.

The victim reached the Pandri Police Station to file a complaint on Sunday, following which a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, he said adding that a probe was on.

Tags: gangrape, lover rapes woman, rescuers rape woman, chhatisgarh gangrape
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Tax-free promiseland disappearing: UAE, Saudi to impose VAT from 2018

2

Watch: SRK recites Jab Tak Hai Jaan poem for Anushka on behalf of Virat at reception

3

Mirza Ghalib's couplets subject of new book

4

Salman Khan goes gaga over Katrina Kaif, credits her for Tiger Zinda Hai success

5

Google to launch stores in India to boost Pixel sales: report

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham