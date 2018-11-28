The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 27, 2018 | Last Update : 10:41 PM IST

India, All India

Veteran singer Mohammed Aziz dies at 64

PTI
Published : Nov 27, 2018, 9:10 pm IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2018, 9:10 pm IST

Mohammed Aziz, who has over 20,000 songs to his credit, has sung in Bollywood, Bengali and Odia film industries.

Singer Mohammed Aziz has recorded several devotional Bhajans and Sufi songs as well. (Twitter Screengrab/ @Sudesh_Lehri)
 Singer Mohammed Aziz has recorded several devotional Bhajans and Sufi songs as well. (Twitter Screengrab/ @Sudesh_Lehri)

Mumbai: Singer Mohammed Aziz, who did playback for artistes such as Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda and Rishi Kapoor, passed away on Tuesday. He was 64.

"He was brought dead to the hospital at 3.17 pm. The body has left from Nanavati hospital for post-mortem," hospital officials told PTI.

The cause of death will be known after post-mortem, the hospital sources said.

However, media reports claimed that he died of cardiac arrest.

Aziz, who has over 20,000 songs to his credit, has sung in Bollywood, Bengali and Odia film industries.

He has recorded several devotional Bhajans and Sufi songs as well.

He made his film debut with Bengali film, ‘Jyoti’. Later he got a break when music director Anu Malik asked him to sing the song ‘Mard Taangewala’ for Bachchan starrer ‘Mard’.

He has done playback singing for actors such as Bachchan, Govinda, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and several others.

Tags: singer mohammed aziz, singer mohammed aziz dies at 64, playback singer, mumbai, nanavati hospital
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

2

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

3

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

4

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

5

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham