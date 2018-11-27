Delhi cleric caught with live bullet while visiting CM Kejriwal, held

Imran was among the Muslim clerics who had gone to meet Kejriwal with a request to increase salary by Waqf Board.

The Delhi Police arrested a man after live bullets were found on him when he was being frisked by the security guard at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Monday morning. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a man after live bullets were found on him when he was being frisked by the security guard at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Monday morning.

The man, identified as Imran (39), told police that he found the bullet in the donation of a mosque, kept in his wallet and later forgot about it, new agency ANI reported. He works as the caretaker of a mosque. He was among the Muslim clerics who had gone to meet Kejriwal with a request to increase salary by Waqf Board.

Imran was arrested under The Arms Act and investigation has been launched into the incident.

The incident comes nearly a week after Kejriwal was allegedly attacked with chilli powder at the Delhi secretariat.

Further details are awaited.