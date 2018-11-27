The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 27, 2018 | Last Update : 10:23 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi cleric caught with live bullet while visiting CM Kejriwal, held

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 27, 2018, 10:03 am IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2018, 10:26 am IST

Imran was among the Muslim clerics who had gone to meet Kejriwal with a request to increase salary by Waqf Board.

The Delhi Police arrested a man after live bullets were found on him when he was being frisked by the security guard at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Monday morning. (Photo: File)
 The Delhi Police arrested a man after live bullets were found on him when he was being frisked by the security guard at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Monday morning. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a man after live bullets were found on him when he was being frisked by the security guard at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Monday morning.

The man, identified as Imran (39), told police that he found the bullet in the donation of a mosque, kept in his wallet and later forgot about it, new agency ANI reported. He works as the caretaker of a mosque. He was among the Muslim clerics who had gone to meet Kejriwal with a request to increase salary by Waqf Board.

Imran was arrested under The Arms Act and investigation has been launched into the incident.

The incident comes nearly a week after Kejriwal was allegedly attacked with chilli powder at the Delhi secretariat.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: delhi police, arvind kejriwal, delhi waqf board, the arms act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

2

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

3

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

4

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

5

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham