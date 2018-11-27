Congress is carrying veil of secularism, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The government has done record development works breaking all the barriers of caste, region and religion, Naqvi claimed.

New Delhi: Claiming that Congress’s “real face” was “road par tilak, room mein topi (wearing tilak on the road and a skull cap inside the room),” Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday alleged that the grand old party was carrying the “veil of secularism” and the “bag of communalism” was the “brand new identity.” The Union minister asserted that “inclusive growth” was the ‘rashtraniti’ (national policy) and safety and prosperity of India the “rajdharma” of the ruling BJP.

Addressing a delegation of Muslim community, Mr Naqvi said the BJP led NDA government was taking the country forward on the path of becoming a “vishwaguru (world leader).”

Alleging that the Congress and its leaders were suffering from “bankruptcy of logic and facts,” Mr Naqvi said that their language during the election campaigning has proved that they do not have any issue to raise against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Carrying the “veil of secularism and bag of communalism” is the “brand new identity” of the grand old Congress party, he alleged.

The Union minister said that the Modi government from its first day, has been working, keeping in mind the development of villages, farmers, women, and youth and today, every needy person of the society has become an equal partner in the development process.

The government has done record development works breaking all the barriers of caste, region and religion, he claimed. He also listed a number of welfare works of the government.

“32 crore 80 lakh bank accounts have been opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana; 14 crore 16 lakh loans worth Rs 6 lakh crore have been given under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana; 8 crore 67 lakh toilets have been built under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan; 15 crore 87 lakh soil health cards have been distributed,” said the minister.

Mr Naqvi also highlighted other important works such as 5 crore 58 lakh free LPG gas connections distributed among poor people and 3 lakh poor people given medical facilities in two months of start of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. He said that needy, the poor, backward sections, including minorities, have benefited the most from these welfare schemes.