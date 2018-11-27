The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 27, 2018 | Last Update : 10:24 AM IST

India, All India

CBI’s acting director refuses to reopen corruption case against I-T officers

PTI
Published : Nov 27, 2018, 9:33 am IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2018, 9:33 am IST

M Nageswar Rao said it was a policy decision which he could not take in light of a Supreme Court order.

The Supreme Court had on October 26 barred IPS officer M Nageswara Rao, who was given interim charge of looking after the duties of the CBI director, from taking any policy decision or any major decision. (Photo: PTI)
 The Supreme Court had on October 26 barred IPS officer M Nageswara Rao, who was given interim charge of looking after the duties of the CBI director, from taking any policy decision or any major decision. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: CBI Director (in-charge) M Nageswar Rao has "turned down" a proposal conveyed "orally" by the then director Alok Verma to re-open a case of alleged corruption against Income Tax officers and a middleman, saying it was a policy decision which he could not take in light of a Supreme Court order.

A CBI spokesperson said the file was moved before the interim director but the request for reopening the case was turned down as giving an approval to it would have amounted to taking a policy decision which would have been against the guidelines of the court.

In 2016, the CBI had registered a case against nine senior Income Tax officials and three private persons, including Chartered Accountant Sanjay Bhandari, for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices.

The case had stemmed from another case registered by the agency in January, 2015 in which Bhandari was named along with an I-T officer, who was arrested while allegedly "receiving" a bribe from Shreyans Bhandari of SH Bhandari and Co, Chartered Accountants. The case was closed on the instructions of the competent authority, the then director Alok Verma, on March 13, 2018, Additional Director (in-charge) Praveen Sinha had noted in the file. He also noted that later during a visit to Madurai to inaugurate a CBI building, the competent authority had "orally observed" to re-open the case.

Sinha said Chennai unit has now sought orders in this regard. To this, Rao wrote that the "case has already reached its finality" on March 13, 2018 and the head of the unit had to take action accordingly.

While hearing the plea of Verma, who was sent on leave along with special director Rakesh Asthana amidst a tussle between the two, the Supreme Court had on October 26 barred IPS officer M Nageswara Rao, who was given interim charge of looking after the duties of the CBI director, from taking any policy decision or any major decision.

When asked about Rao's decision in the matter, the CBI spokesperson said after investigation and for want of evidence the decision was taken by earlier director (Alok Verma) on March 13, 2018 for closure of the auditor Sanjay Bhandari case.

Subsequently the file was moved for reinvestigation before the interim director, he said. "Giving an approval would have amounted to taking a policy decision which would have been against the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, hence the request for reopening was turned down," the spokesperson said. The CBI did not say whether turning down the proposal to reopen the case would come in the ambit of the policy decision.

Tags: cbi, m nageswar rao, alok verma, supreme court, sanjay bhandari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

2

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

3

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

4

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

5

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham