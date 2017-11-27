The Asian Age | News

Padmavati row: 300 detained over protests in Chittorgarh

PTI
Published : Nov 27, 2017, 1:33 am IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2017, 4:01 am IST

Chittor was the scene of the battle that took place between Alauddin Khilji and Rajput king Ratan Singh.

Members of Film and Television Industry hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest to demand the release Padmavati in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 Members of Film and Television Industry hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest to demand the release Padmavati in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur: Over 300 people, including 20 women, were detained and later released in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh on Sunday during a protest against Bollywood film Padmavati, which is mired in a major controversy.

“The locals held a protest rally from Padanpole to the collector’s office but the police prevented them and 304 persons courted arrest.

These included 20 women,” SHO, Chittorgarh police station, Om Prakash said. He said the action was taken under Section 129 of CrPC (Dispersal of assembly by use of civil force) and those detained were taken to the Indira Gandhi stadium and released.

The protest was peaceful and elaborate security arrangements were in place for maintaining the law and order, he added. Chittor was the scene of the battle that took place between Alauddin Khilji and Rajput king Ratan Singh.

Amid rumours of a romantic dream sequence between Rajput queen Padmavati and Khilji’s characters in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film, many Rajput groups have been up in arms against the movie, alleging  that it distorts history. Historians, however, are divided on whether Rani Padmavati existed.

Tags: padmavati, alauddin khilji, sanjay leela bhansali
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

