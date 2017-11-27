The Asian Age | News



Lalu Prasad Yadav's son pledges to 'skin' Modi

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Nov 27, 2017, 3:13 pm IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2017, 3:15 pm IST

Tej Pratap Yadav's enraged comment came with the scale-down in Lalu's Z-Plus security and withdrawal of National Security Guards.

This is not the first threat to a political leader by Tej Pratap, who earlier had threatened the Bihar deputy CM after being invited to his son's wedding. (Photo: PTI)
 This is not the first threat to a political leader by Tej Pratap, who earlier had threatened the Bihar deputy CM after being invited to his son's wedding. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Former Bihar cabinet minister and the older son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap has said that he will get Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'skinned' if any harm is done to his father Lalu Prasad.

Tej Pratap's remark comes in the wake of the Centre's decision to scale-down the Z-Plus security of Lalu Prasad Yadav and withdrawing of National Security Guards (NSG) from the Bihar leader's protection.

"This is a conspiracy to get him (Lalu) murdered, but we will give a befitting reply to them (the Centre). We will get Narendra Modi skinned (Hum Narendra Modi ki khaal udedhva denge); go and tell him," Tej Pratap said.

When media persons sought clarification over his derogatory remarks for the Prime Minister, Tej Pratap reacted and said, "If something happens to my father then will you (media) take responsibility? Who will take responsibility if he is murdered? Isn't my father's life precious?"

The Centre reportedly thinned down the security of the RJD leader after the home ministry reviewed the security of the VIPs.

However, more than 30 personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will still provide a shield to the RJD supremo.

This is not the first threat to a political leader by Tej Pratap.

Last week, after being invited to the wedding of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi's son, Tej Pratap said if he were to grace the occasion, it would be to assault Sushil Modi, who is a senior BJP leader, and "expose him".

Sushil Modi responded by relocating the wedding for "security reasons." Apparently satisfied with his impact, Tej Pratap generously said the BJP leader should proceed with his plans "without fear".

On Sunday, Lalu Prasad Yadav was removed from the group of VVIPS who are given Z plus security, the maximum protection offered to politicians.

The Z-plus cover is viewed often as a status symbol.  

Tej Pratap and his brother Tejashwi Yadav were given top positions in the Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar till July because their father's party RJD had the maximum seats in the Bihar legislature.

But after the Yadavs were named in a corruption case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), they were dumped by Nitish Kumar as allies, along with the Congress. 

Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife and former chief minister of Bihar Rabri Devi, last week warned that there is no paucity of people in Bihar who are willing to assault the Prime Minister - her assertion was in response to a senior BJP leader demanding that criticism of Modi should be met with "hands being chopped off".

