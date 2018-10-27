The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Oct 27, 2018

India, All India

Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi, meets CM Kejriwal to discuss national issues

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 27, 2018, 4:17 pm IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2018, 4:17 pm IST

Naidu is also expected to meet leaders from Left parties and the others representing the non-NDA opposition parties.

The two chief ministers and LJD chief Sharad Yadav met at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday to garner support against the Centre-led BJP government.

The two chief ministers met at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan here and discussed national issues. Kejriwal said Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav was also present for a while.

Naidu is also expected to meet leaders from Left parties and the others representing the non-NDA opposition parties, reported Hindustan Times

"Had a gud meeting wid Sh Chandrababu Naidu ji. Sh Sharad Yadav ji was also present for a while. Discussed national issues. Present BJP govt is a threat to the nation n to the Constitution. People across India will need to join hands to save India n the Constitution (sic)," the Delhi chief minister tweeted. 

After meeting Kejriwal, Naidu addressed a press conference where he said that the BJP accused the TDP government of attacking YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Naidu said, "Opposition leader (Jagan Mohan Reddy) had come to Visakhapatnam airport and a person had attacked him with a knife. The airport is under the Central Industrial Security Force. However, the BJP accused the TDP government of attacking Reddy." 

(With inputs from PTI)

