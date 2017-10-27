The Asian Age | News

Friday, Oct 27, 2017

India

Indian-American billionaire John Kapoor arrested on charges of racketeering

Published : Oct 27, 2017
Updated : Oct 27, 2017, 9:52 am IST

John Kapoor, who is the founder and former CEO of the pharmaceutical company Insys Therapeutics was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona.

John Kapoor, who was born in Amritsar, is the most significant pharmaceutical executive to be criminally charged in response to the nationwide opioid crisis. (Photo: insysrx.com)
 John Kapoor, who was born in Amritsar, is the most significant pharmaceutical executive to be criminally charged in response to the nationwide opioid crisis. (Photo: insysrx.com)

New Delhi/ Washington: An Indian-American billionaire founder of a pharmaceutical company was arrested on Thursday in the US for allegedly leading a nationwide conspiracy to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid to patients who don't need it.

John Kapoor, 74, was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona. Kapoor is the founder and former CEO of the pharmaceutical company Insys Therapeutics. 

He faces charges including racketeering, conspiracy and fraud, CBS News reported.

Kapoor, who was born in Amritsar, is the most significant pharmaceutical executive to be criminally charged in response to the nationwide opioid crisis.

Brian Kelly, an attorney for Kapoor, said his client "is innocent of these charges and intends to fight the charges vigorously."

Kapoor stepped down as CEO of Insys in January but still serves on its board.

The company makes a spray version of fentanyl, a highly addictive opioid intended only for cancer patients.

Authorities allege Insys marketed the drug as part of a scheme to get non-cancer doctors to prescribe it. Numerous physicians were allegedly paid bribes by the company to push the painkilling drug.

Kapoor is due to appear in US District Court in Phoenix.

Last December, six other Insys executives were indicted on federal charges in Boston in connection with the alleged scheme to bribe doctors to unnecessarily prescribe the painkilling drug.

