

Vice Chief of Air Force accidentally shoots self in thigh, stable after surgery

PTI
Published : Sep 27, 2018, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2018, 12:35 pm IST

There was no official comment on the incident from the IAF.

Sources said he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. (Photo: PTI)
 

New Delhi: The vice chief of Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal Shirish Baban Deo, is understood to have accidentally shot himself in his thigh, sources said Wednesday. 

They said he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. 

His condition is stable. 

 

He had taken over as vice chief of the Air Staff in January, 2017. Air Marshal Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. 

Tags: indian air force (iaf), s b deo, accidentally shot
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

