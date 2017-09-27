The Asian Age | News

Surprised to see my photo at UN, unfair for dignity of Palestinian girl: Heidi Levine

The photojournalist also confirmed that the photograph was taken during the war between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

The picture used by Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN was reported by a number of media outlets as that of Rawia Abu Joma'a, a 17-year-old girl injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza city in 2014. (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: Award-winning photographer Heidi Levine on Wednesday thanked media for pointing out the mistake committed by Pakistan's Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi at the United Nations General Assembly where the envoy was seen waving the image of a Palestinian girl as a victim of Kashmir unrest.

Speaking to ANI, the photojournalist said she was surprised to see her photograph being shown at the United Nations.

"Grateful that media caught and pointed it out. It's unfair for the dignity of Rawya who's still struggling to overcome her injuries," she said.

She also confirmed that the photograph was taken during the war between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi in her right to reply to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's speech at the UN showed pictures of Palestinian victims and tried to pass them off as 'evidence' of atrocities on Kashmiris.

Read: Pak envoy goofs up at UN, shows Palestinian as victim of Kashmir unrest

Maleeha Lodhi resorted to waving dramatic pictures of a girl with pellet injuries on her face and added, "This was the face of Indian democracy", while suggesting that Kashmiris had been injured by pellet guns.

India in its reply, slammed Pakistan for using a "fake picture" in the UN General Assembly to push a "completely false narrative".

Read: India slams Pak's fake photo at UN, shows pic of fallen braveheart

The picture used by Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN was reported by a number of media as that of Rawia Abu Joma'a, a 17-year-old girl injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza city in 2014. 

(With agency inputs)

