J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets forward posts in Poonch

Jammu: The Pakistan army on Wednesday targeted forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district with mortars and small arms fire.

"The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively," a Defence Spokesman said.

"Pakistan army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic and mortars from 0815 hours in Poonch and Bhimbher Gali sectors along the Line of Control (LoC)", the spokesman said.

The firing is still on.

On September 24, two soldiers were injured as Pakistan opened fire at forward posts along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

On September 23, Pakistan troops targeted BoPs in Arnia, R S Pura and Ramgarh and Poonch sectors along the IB and LoC in Jammu, Samba and Poonch districts resulting in injuries to seven persons.

Over 20,000 people have fled their hamlets along the IB in Arnia and R S Pura sectors due to firing and shelling from across the border.