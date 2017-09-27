The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017

India

Extortion case: Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar, 2 others sent to 4-day police custody

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 27, 2017, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2017, 4:17 pm IST

During the interrogation by the Intelligence Bureau, Kaskar confirmed that his brother Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan.

Kaskar was taken into custody from Haseena Parkar's house on the night of September 18 by a team led by Pradeep Sharma, encounter specialist and Anti-Extortion Cell's senior inspector. (Photo: File)
 Kaskar was taken into custody from Haseena Parkar's house on the night of September 18 by a team led by Pradeep Sharma, encounter specialist and Anti-Extortion Cell's senior inspector. (Photo: File)

Thane: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar and two other accused in an extortion case, have been sent to 4 days police custody by Thane Court on Wednesday.

Police has been questioning Kaskar after his arrest last week.

During the interrogation by the Intelligence Bureau, Kaskar confirmed that his brother Dawood Ibrahim, wanted in several cases including the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, is in Pakistan.

He also said that Dawood is of late wary of calling his relatives or his men in India on phone for fear of tapping.

Iqbal Kaskar also revealed that fugitive gangster Dawood’s wife Mehzabeen had travelled to Dubai in 2016 from Pakistan to meet his family.

Kaskar was taken into custody from Haseena Parkar's house on the night of September 18 by a team led by Pradeep Sharma, encounter specialist and Anti-Extortion Cell's senior inspector.

