↑ Grab this Headline Animator

SC issues notice to Centre, WhatsApp over absence of grievance officer

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2018, 3:36 pm IST
The top court also restrained WhatsApp from proceeding with its payment systems unless it complies with RBI provisions.

The top court has asked the parties to file the reply within four weeks. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and WhatsApp on a plea alleging that the social media giant does not comply with the provision of appointing a grievance officer and other laws of India.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Indu Malhotra issued a notice to the Centre and the messaging platform on a plea filed by an organisation, Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change, to restrain the social media giant from proceeding with its payment systems unless it fully complies with provisions of the Reserve Bank of India.

The top court has asked the parties to file the reply within four weeks. 

