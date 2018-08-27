2 buildings collapse in Odhav, Ahmedabad; 4 rescued

AMC Commissioner said two blocks of the building of the government colony, each having around 150 residents, collapsed completely.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the local fire brigade were deployed to rescue people from the debris of the two blocks, each four-storeyed, said Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja. (Photo: PTI)

Ahmedabad: Four people were rescued even as some were feared trapped after two building blocks constructed under a government housing scheme nearly two decades ago collapsed in Ahmedabad's Odhav locality on Sunday, officials said.

He said these teams were using modern equipment for the rescue operation.

"The blocks were vacated yesterday by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials after it appeared that the building might collapse any time. But a few residents came back today and were inside the building when it collapsed," Jadeja said.

#LatestVisuals from Ahmedabad's Odhav area where a four-storey building collapsed last night. 3 people have been rescued, at least five still feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operation is underway. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/g2ZEPE2Ka5 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2018

Jadeja said it was likely that 8-10 people were trapped under the debris but added that the exact number of those trapped was still not known.

AMC Assistant Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt said four people had been rescued so far.

"Some residents had returned to the building today due to rains despite the AMC officials asking people to vacate their houses," said Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel.

AMC Commissioner Vijay Nehra said two blocks of the building of the government colony, each having around 150 residents, collapsed completely.

"After noticing damage, we got the buildings vacated yesterday. Around 300 people had vacated, but some of the residents returned. Some of them are still trapped," Nehra said.

Gujarat Chief minister Vijay Rupani directed the district collector to take the services of the NDRF to evacuate the trapped people, a government official said.