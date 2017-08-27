The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 27, 2017 | Last Update : 07:22 AM IST

India, All India

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh treated as ‘ordinary prisoner’

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Aug 27, 2017, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2017, 5:10 am IST

If during checking, any person failed to produce proof of identity or specify reason for visiting the district, he would be taken into custody.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
 Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Chandigarh: Rohtak deputy commissioner Atul Kumar said that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was being treated as an ordinary inmate in Sunaria jail, Rohtak, and was being given the same food that the other inmates got.

The deputy commissioner said that the situation in the district was completely under control and the police was fully prepared to tackle any situation. Meanwhile, Ram Rahim’s Z-plus security has also been withdrawn.

Appealing to people to not enter the district without a specific or urgent reason, he said that the checking of every person who entered Rohtak was being carried out. If during checking, any person failed to produce proof of identity or specify reason for visiting the district, he would be taken into custody.

The police have so far taken seven persons into custody, he added.

Nakas have been set up at the borders of the district and a duty magistrate has been deputed. As many as 10 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed. People should not be afraid as stringent security measures had been taken, Mr Kumar said. They should also not be misled by rumours, he added. He said that 18 columns of the Army had been requisitioned.

Tags: gurmeet ram rahim singh, sunaria jail, atul kumar
Location: India, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Kolkata holds prayers, masses to observe Mother Teresa's 107th birth anniversary

2

Gwen Stefani's children not impressed by her work

3

Pregnancy hindered if women exposed to too much chemicals in sofas and car seats

4

Students known as high achievers are more likely to cheat

5

Lady Gaga's documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' to release on Netflix

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham