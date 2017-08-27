Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh treated as ‘ordinary prisoner’

If during checking, any person failed to produce proof of identity or specify reason for visiting the district, he would be taken into custody.

Chandigarh: Rohtak deputy commissioner Atul Kumar said that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was being treated as an ordinary inmate in Sunaria jail, Rohtak, and was being given the same food that the other inmates got.

The deputy commissioner said that the situation in the district was completely under control and the police was fully prepared to tackle any situation. Meanwhile, Ram Rahim’s Z-plus security has also been withdrawn.

Appealing to people to not enter the district without a specific or urgent reason, he said that the checking of every person who entered Rohtak was being carried out. If during checking, any person failed to produce proof of identity or specify reason for visiting the district, he would be taken into custody.

The police have so far taken seven persons into custody, he added.

Nakas have been set up at the borders of the district and a duty magistrate has been deputed. As many as 10 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed. People should not be afraid as stringent security measures had been taken, Mr Kumar said. They should also not be misled by rumours, he added. He said that 18 columns of the Army had been requisitioned.