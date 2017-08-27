The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 27, 2017 | Last Update : 08:12 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara have played against each other six times, with the results split down the middle, to three each. (Photo: AP) Live, BWF World Championships final, Sindhu vs Okuhara: Okuhara takes lead
 LIVE !  :  Lasith Malinga, left, celebrates the dismissal of India's Shikhar Dhawan.(Photo: AP) LIVE, Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI: KL Rahul dismissed, India lose their third wicket
 
India, All India

Good food given, ISI used BSF jawan's video to demoralise troops: DG

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2017, 7:17 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2017, 7:17 pm IST

The DG then threw up an open challenge: 'Anyone can go any day and anytime to any border outpost of the BSF and ask for food.'

Yadav, in uniform and carrying his service rifle, had in January posted a video on Facebook, picked by other social media platforms, claiming poor quality food. (Photo: Facebook)
 Yadav, in uniform and carrying his service rifle, had in January posted a video on Facebook, picked by other social media platforms, claiming poor quality food. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Food prepared in BSF kitchens has always been good and one can check the quality by visiting any of its posts unannounced, says the paramilitary force’s chief KK Sharma who blames the ISI for using a jawan’s allegation of poor meals being served to troops to demoralise them.

“I joined the BSF in 2012 (as an additional DG). No one (jawans or officers) ever complained about food... There may be issues about transfer or posting. So, I was rudely shocked when this person (Tej Bahadur Yadav) uploaded a video (alleging bad food).

“We already have very healthy systems in the force. We do constant checking of the food that is prepared in our kitchens. Food is not a problem at all,” the DG said in an interview to PTI.

He then threw up an open challenge: “Anyone can go any day and anytime to any border outpost of the BSF and ask for food.”

“I guarantee that you will find good food. We have food that is homely. Food is plentiful in the BSF,” the chief of the 2.65-lakh personnel strong force said.

He said he had made the same suggestion to parliamentarians when they grilled him on the issue early this year.

Yadav, in uniform and carrying his service rifle, had in January posted a video on Facebook, picked by other social media platforms, claiming poor quality food like watery ‘dal’ and burnt ‘chapatis’ were being served to the troops in inhospitable terrains along the border.

The DG said videos of Yadav, who has been sacked from service recently after an inquiry found his allegations to be wrong, and were “used” by the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) of Pakistan.

“You may or may not be knowing that his (Yadav’s) video was picked by our neighbour from 22 places and made to go viral (over the social media),” he said.

The idea was, he said, to demoralise the personnel of the BSF and other Indian security forces.

The BSF is tasked with guarding the India-Pakistan border.

Sharma, a 1982-batch Rajasthan cadre IPS officer, added that the force also learnt its lessons saying he was “thankful” that this incident (Yadav’s video) happened as it helped it to formulate a proper and better plan to tackle the challenges emerging from social media and to understand how the misuse of this online platform can harm an organisation.

“Now, we know and we are better prepared when something appears in the social media and we have systems that can immediately present the correct picture with facts,” he said.

When asked if the BSF, after this incident, has banned or curtailed the usage of mobile phones and social media by jawans during duty hours, the DG replied in the negative.

“In fact, this is a good thing. We told our jawans that they should not simply believe in anything that comes to them via social media channels. This (Internet powered smartphones) helps to keep in touch with friends and family. These are things which I don’t want to stop because this is technology and this should be used.

“So, we have not at all curbed it. But, we have told them (jawans) that be very careful because someone may try to use you them for their ends. We have told them that if something is wrong then don’t just forward it but handle it responsibly and inform your superiors,” he said.

The BSF boss added that after the ‘bad food’ video was uploaded by constable Yadav, the force also had a re-look at the system of rations, cooking and allied management and subjects related to it has been made streamlined further.

He said there is a team of vigilance officers who keep a check on the quality of food and rations being provided to the personnel of the force, raised in 1965.

Constable Yadav had also alleged that while government procures essentials for the soldiers, the higher-ups “sell them off” in an “illegal” manner in the market making the lower level personnel in the force suffer.

Tags: bsf food, isi, inter-services intelligence, tej bahadur yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

50 and out as Floyd Mayweather stops brave Conor McGregor

2

Cut down coffee consumption to lose weight: Study

3

'The Hamburglar denies reports it's his child': Nargis Fakhri on pregnancy reports

4

Security guard's son tops CS exam in Ahmedabad

5

Samsung starts taking pre-orders for Galaxy Note 8

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham