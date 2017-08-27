The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 27, 2017 | Last Update : 10:13 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma have managed to steady India's innings with a fine half century.(Photo: AP) LIVE, Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI: Dhoni's fifty takes India closer to series win
 
India, All India

After deadly protests, Rohtak on lockdown for Ram Rahim sentencing tomorrow

ANI
Published : Aug 27, 2017, 8:13 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2017, 8:45 pm IST

Haryana DGP averred that police protection will be provided to the media and the police are prepared to handle any mob situations.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sandhu further apprised that 52 cases have been registered so far and 926 arrests have been made. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sandhu further apprised that 52 cases have been registered so far and 926 arrests have been made. (Photo: PTI/File)

Panchkula: Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law and Order) Mohammad Akil on Sunday informed that the court proceedings against rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be around 2:30 pm on Monday.

"The court proceedings will be around 2:30 pm. All arrangements for maintaining law and order have been made. I have full faith that the court proceedings will go smoothly and trouble makers will have to face strict action against them. " Mohammad Akil said while taking to media reporters.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sandhu further apprised that 52 cases have been registered so far and 926 arrests have been made.

"At least 52 cases have been registered so far and 926 people have been arrested. As for casualties, 38 people have died in the violence. 6 casualties are from Sirsa and 32 are from Panchkula. All bodies in Sirsa have been identified, but in Panchkula, 24 have been identified through post-mortem, the rest are yet to be identified. Of the 250 injured," he said.

Sandhu claimed that only 17 people are admitted, out of which 14 are civilians and 3 are policemen.

He further averred that police protection will be provided to the media and the police are prepared to handle any mob situations.

"The police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Rohtak and army personnel are also on standby. Dera ashrams have been searched and they have been sanitized, he added. In terms of transportation, bus and railway services, especially from Delhi to Katra have been resumed. Trains towards Hisra and Rohtak have a few restrictions in place and schools will have a holiday in the state," Sandhu noted.

"There is peace across the state and the top priority of the Haryana police is maintaining security for sentencing to be held tomorrow," he added.

Meanwhile, following developments have taken place in the DSS chief rape case:

- No incident reported in last 24 hours.

- Court will be in Sunaria (jail), Rohtak and arrangements being made.

- Notification has been issued to make arrangements for sitting of CBI Court in Sunaria District Jail, Panchkula for pronouncement of quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim Singh.

- However, Haryana DGP B.S. Sandhu has said that, "Ram Rahim Singh won't be produced in Panchkula".

- Deputy Advocate General Gurdas Singh Salwara was sacked after he was reportedly seen carried luggage of Ram Rahim Singh.

- People have vacated Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram in Bajenka village and the whole premises are being inspected by Police and Army in located in Sirsa district of Haryana.

- We found axes, batons, petrol bombs etc there. All objectionable objects have been seized and Dera has been completely vacated says Kaithal DC.

- Curfew will be relaxed, will assess situation, if everything remains peaceful will lift curfew in coming time says SSP Bhatinda, Punjab.

- Post-mortem of the bodies of deceased is underway; 90 people were admitted last night, no case of bullet injury has been found, says CMO, Civil Hospital, Panchkula.

- Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh chaired a high-level meeting to assess the law and order situation in the state after the violence which erupted post Ram Rahim Verdict.

- Punjab Police and Army conducted a flag march in the Moga district of Punjab.

- Police is in the process of establishing the identity of the 28 dead persons says Haryana Chief Secretary Depinder Singh.

The Chief Ministers of Haryana and Punjab on Saturday issued separate appeals for the maintenance of law and order and calm after followers of Ram Rahim went berserk with grief and anger over his conviction.

Tags: gurmeet ram rahim singh, rohtak jail, court proceedings, ram rahim singh sentencing
Location: India, Haryana

MOST POPULAR

1

50 and out as Floyd Mayweather stops brave Conor McGregor

2

Cut down coffee consumption to lose weight: Study

3

'The Hamburglar denies reports it's his child': Nargis Fakhri on pregnancy reports

4

Security guard's son tops CS exam in Ahmedabad

5

Samsung starts taking pre-orders for Galaxy Note 8

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham