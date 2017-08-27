After deadly protests, Rohtak on lockdown for Ram Rahim sentencing tomorrow

Haryana DGP averred that police protection will be provided to the media and the police are prepared to handle any mob situations.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sandhu further apprised that 52 cases have been registered so far and 926 arrests have been made. (Photo: PTI/File)

Panchkula: Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law and Order) Mohammad Akil on Sunday informed that the court proceedings against rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be around 2:30 pm on Monday.

"The court proceedings will be around 2:30 pm. All arrangements for maintaining law and order have been made. I have full faith that the court proceedings will go smoothly and trouble makers will have to face strict action against them. " Mohammad Akil said while taking to media reporters.

"At least 52 cases have been registered so far and 926 people have been arrested. As for casualties, 38 people have died in the violence. 6 casualties are from Sirsa and 32 are from Panchkula. All bodies in Sirsa have been identified, but in Panchkula, 24 have been identified through post-mortem, the rest are yet to be identified. Of the 250 injured," he said.

Sandhu claimed that only 17 people are admitted, out of which 14 are civilians and 3 are policemen.

"The police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Rohtak and army personnel are also on standby. Dera ashrams have been searched and they have been sanitized, he added. In terms of transportation, bus and railway services, especially from Delhi to Katra have been resumed. Trains towards Hisra and Rohtak have a few restrictions in place and schools will have a holiday in the state," Sandhu noted.

"There is peace across the state and the top priority of the Haryana police is maintaining security for sentencing to be held tomorrow," he added.

Meanwhile, following developments have taken place in the DSS chief rape case:

- No incident reported in last 24 hours.

- Court will be in Sunaria (jail), Rohtak and arrangements being made.

- Notification has been issued to make arrangements for sitting of CBI Court in Sunaria District Jail, Panchkula for pronouncement of quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim Singh.

- However, Haryana DGP B.S. Sandhu has said that, "Ram Rahim Singh won't be produced in Panchkula".

- Deputy Advocate General Gurdas Singh Salwara was sacked after he was reportedly seen carried luggage of Ram Rahim Singh.

- People have vacated Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram in Bajenka village and the whole premises are being inspected by Police and Army in located in Sirsa district of Haryana.

- We found axes, batons, petrol bombs etc there. All objectionable objects have been seized and Dera has been completely vacated says Kaithal DC.

- Curfew will be relaxed, will assess situation, if everything remains peaceful will lift curfew in coming time says SSP Bhatinda, Punjab.

- Post-mortem of the bodies of deceased is underway; 90 people were admitted last night, no case of bullet injury has been found, says CMO, Civil Hospital, Panchkula.

- Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh chaired a high-level meeting to assess the law and order situation in the state after the violence which erupted post Ram Rahim Verdict.

- Punjab Police and Army conducted a flag march in the Moga district of Punjab.

- Police is in the process of establishing the identity of the 28 dead persons says Haryana Chief Secretary Depinder Singh.

The Chief Ministers of Haryana and Punjab on Saturday issued separate appeals for the maintenance of law and order and calm after followers of Ram Rahim went berserk with grief and anger over his conviction.