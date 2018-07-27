Opposition up in arms over bill to replace UGC

Mr Yechury, who has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, said the effort with be to make it a popular movement.

New Delhi: The new Higher Education Bill will be the Opposition’s next target in taking on the Narendra Modi government. The Opposition parties, including regional outfits like the BSP, SP, Left Front and DMK, have decided to form a broad-based platform to confront the government over the bill, which seeks to replace the University Grants Commission with a new higher education body.

Saying the new bill would give a huge push to private education by replacing the UGC, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said: “We will forge a broad coalition with all secular democratic parties to oppose this bill.” He said the policy would adversely impact the poor and backwards and give a push to the private sector.

Mr Yechury, who has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, said the effort with be to make it a popular movement. He said the parties likely to join the platform are the BSP, Left parties, SP, RJD, NCP and many parties from South India like the DMK. Mr Yechury said these parties would also approach the Congress to join the movement. It may be noted that the NSUI has already started an agitation on this issue. The new bill aims to downsize the scope of the regulator to ensure no more interference in management issues of educational institutions, ensure grant functions are done by the HRD ministry, in place of UGC, end inspector raj, and ensure regulation via transparent public disclosures. It is taking over of grant functions by the HRD ministry that is annoying the Opposition most as it feels this will stifle money for public institutions and promote private ones. It mat be recalled the Opposition had also accused the government of systematically drying up funds for fellowships and scholarships in universities across India.