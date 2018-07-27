The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 27, 2018 | Last Update : 07:42 AM IST

India, All India

Opposition up in arms over bill to replace UGC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 27, 2018, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2018, 6:40 am IST

Mr Yechury, who has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, said the effort with be to make it a popular movement.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI)
 CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The new Higher Education Bill will be the Opposition’s next target in taking on the Narendra Modi government.  The Opposition parties, including regional outfits like the BSP, SP, Left Front and DMK, have decided to form a broad-based platform to confront the government over the bill, which seeks to replace the University Grants Commission with a new higher education body.

Saying the new bill would give a huge push to private education by replacing the UGC, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said: “We will forge a broad coalition with all secular democratic parties to oppose this bill.” He said the policy would adversely impact the poor and backwards and give a push to the private sector.

Mr Yechury, who has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, said the effort with be to make it a popular movement. He said the parties likely to join the platform are the BSP, Left parties, SP, RJD, NCP and many parties from South India like the DMK. Mr Yechury said these parties would also approach the Congress to join the movement. It may be noted that the NSUI has already started an agitation on this issue. The new bill aims to downsize the scope of the regulator to ensure no more interference in management issues of educational institutions, ensure grant functions are done by the HRD ministry, in place of UGC, end inspector raj, and ensure regulation via transparent public disclosures. It is taking over of grant functions by the HRD ministry that is annoying the Opposition most as it feels this will stifle money for public institutions and promote private ones. It mat be recalled the Opposition had also accused the government of systematically drying up funds for fellowships and scholarships in universities across India.

Tags: narendra modi government, opposition, sitaram yechury

MOST POPULAR

1

Amelia Earhart mystery solved: Here’s what has been revealed

2

10 signs your house is haunted, says paranormal investigator

3

Mums who breastfeed husbands during sex say it’s turn on, ultimate bonding experience

4

Cop mistakes cycling champ for fan, knocks him off bike during Tour de France

5

Hrithik’s Super 30: Anand faces heat for ‘fake' students, ‘scam’, 2K sign petition

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham