The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 27, 2018 | Last Update : 11:07 AM IST

India, All India

J&K BJP MLA accused of abducting ex-soldier's daughter faces suspension

PTI
Published : Jul 27, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2018, 9:40 am IST

The committee also proposed that Bhagat be restrained from holding any official position in party for period of one year.

The committee also said that MLA Bhagat be informed about his right to appeal, in case, the state president choose to inflict punishment. (Photo: Twitter | @gaganbhagatdr)
 The committee also said that MLA Bhagat be informed about his right to appeal, in case, the state president choose to inflict punishment. (Photo: Twitter | @gaganbhagatdr)

Jammu: Disciplinary committee of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Thursday recommended suspension of party MLA Gagan Bhagat in connection with the allegation of an ex-serviceman that he had abducted his daughter.

On June 24, the ex-serviceman accused the R S Pura MLA of abducting his daughter, a charge denied by the woman as well as the politician who termed the allegation as an attempt to defame him.

"The committee proposes to the president of J&K BJP that Gagan Bhagat be immediately suspended for a period of three months from the party," Chairman of disciplinary committee Sunil Sethi said.

The committee also said that within the suspension period, Bhagat be given directions to settle all dispute to the satisfaction of the complainant parties, he said.

The three member committee, including Sethi, N D Rajwal and Virinderjeet Singh has sent their recommendation to the party president.

The committee also proposes that Bhagat be restrained from holding any official position in the party for the period of one year, Sethi said.

"If Gagan Bhagat fails to resolve all disputes to the satisfaction of complainant parties within a period granted to him, he be expelled from the party to not only do justice but also send a message to all members of the party that indiscipline in the party will not be tolerated and the members of the party have to keep their image clean in the public," he said.

The committee also said that MLA Bhagat be informed about his right to appeal, in case, the state president choose to inflict punishment, it said.

All the record of the matter including file and other material have been sent to the president, Sethi said.

Tags: gagan bhagat, bjp mla, abduction
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

She told us in ‘Nick’ of time: Ali confirms Priyanka’s marriage made her quit Bharat

2

Amelia Earhart mystery solved: Here’s what has been revealed

3

10 signs your house is haunted, says paranormal investigator

4

Mums who breastfeed husbands during sex say it’s turn on, ultimate bonding experience

5

Cop mistakes cycling champ for fan, knocks him off bike during Tour de France

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham