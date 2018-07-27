The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 27, 2018 | Last Update : 09:24 AM IST

India, All India

'If I were Home Minister, would order intellectuals to be shot': BJP MLA

ANI
Published : Jul 27, 2018, 8:43 am IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2018, 8:42 am IST

'Our country faces grave danger from intellectuals, seculars than anyone else,' Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said at Kargil Vijay Diwas event.

Under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Yatnal served as minister of state for Textiles and Railways between 2002 and 2004. (Photo: ANI)
 Under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Yatnal served as minister of state for Textiles and Railways between 2002 and 2004. (Photo: ANI)

Vijayapura (Karnataka): A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Karnataka has stirred controversy by saying that he would have ordered the police to shoot intellectuals, had he been the Union Home Minister.

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, an MLA from Vijayapura, also branded liberals and intellectuals as "anti-nationals".

"These people (intellectuals) live in this country and use all the facilities for which we pay tax. Then they raise slogans against the Indian Army. Our country faces grave danger from intellectuals and seculars than anyone else," Yatnal said at a Kargil Vijay Diwas event here on Thursday.

The BJP MLA had earlier courted a controversy when he told local party municipal members to not help Muslims.

Yatnal was a BJP MLA between 1994 and 1999. Between 1999 and 2009, he served as the BJP MP from Bijapur.

Under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Yatnal served as minister of state for Textiles and Railways between 2002 and 2004.

In 2010, Yatnal had quit the BJP to join the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S).

A year later, he became an independent MLC after quitting the JD(S).

However, Yatnal returned to the BJP in 2013.

Tags: bjp mla, kargil vijay diwas, intellectual
Location: India, Karnataka

MOST POPULAR

1

Amelia Earhart mystery solved: Here’s what has been revealed

2

10 signs your house is haunted, says paranormal investigator

3

Mums who breastfeed husbands during sex say it’s turn on, ultimate bonding experience

4

Cop mistakes cycling champ for fan, knocks him off bike during Tour de France

5

Hrithik’s Super 30: Anand faces heat for ‘fake' students, ‘scam’, 2K sign petition

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham