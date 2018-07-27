Amid prayers for DMK chief, son Stalin says Karunanidhi recovering steadily

Karunanidhi completed 50 yrs as DMK chief today and party had planned to celebrate by distributing sweets.

The 94-year-old leader is currently being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. (Photo: File | PTI)

Chennai: The Gopalapuram residence of ailing DMK party chief, M Karunanidhi, has been witnessing a steady stream of visitors since Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, DMK working president and Karunanidhi's son, M K Stalin, told that the veteran leader is recovering steadily as his fever is coming down.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish the DMK patriarch a speedy recovery.

Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health. @kalaignar89 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2018

Earlier, a bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj on Thursday said, "There has been a slight decline in the health of DMK president M Karunanidhi due to age-related ailments."

Apart from Stalin, Karunanidhi's son - expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri also visited the residence on Friday morning. His daughter, M Kanimozhi, will be flying in from Delhi and is expected to reach Chennai soon.

The AIADMK delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam along with cabinet colleague D Jayakumar paid a visit on Thursday evening.

Karunanidhi completed 50 years as party chief today and the DMK had planned to celebrate it by distributing sweets and welfare assistance.