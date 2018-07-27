The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jul 27, 2018

India, All India

Amid prayers for DMK chief, son Stalin says Karunanidhi recovering steadily

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 27, 2018, 2:34 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2018, 3:28 pm IST

Karunanidhi completed 50 yrs as DMK chief today and party had planned to celebrate by distributing sweets.

The 94-year-old leader is currently being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The 94-year-old leader is currently being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. (Photo: File | PTI)

Chennai: The Gopalapuram residence of ailing DMK party chief, M Karunanidhi, has been witnessing a steady stream of visitors since Thursday evening. 

The 94-year-old leader is currently being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids.

Meanwhile, DMK working president and Karunanidhi's son, M K Stalin, told that the veteran leader is recovering steadily as his fever is coming down.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish the DMK patriarch a speedy recovery.

 

 

Earlier, a bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj on Thursday said, "There has been a slight decline in the health of DMK president M Karunanidhi due to age-related ailments."

Apart from Stalin, Karunanidhi's son - expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri also visited the residence on Friday morning. His daughter, M Kanimozhi, will be flying in from Delhi and is expected to reach Chennai soon. 

The AIADMK delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam along with cabinet colleague D Jayakumar paid a visit on Thursday evening. 

Karunanidhi completed 50 years as party chief today and the DMK had planned to celebrate it by distributing sweets and welfare assistance.

Tags: dmk chief karunanidhi, mk stalin, aiadmk, o pannerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

