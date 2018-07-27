The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jul 27, 2018 | Last Update : 07:42 AM IST

India, All India

CM left out as Lokayukta Bill passed in West Bengal

PTI
Published : Jul 27, 2018, 1:48 am IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2018, 6:39 am IST

There are 59 subjects in the state list. The West Bengal Assembly also passed a resolution to rename the state as “Bangla”.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed the Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2018, keeping the chief minister out of its purview in matters relating to public order.

The bill, however, allows the Lokayukta to investigate into matters relating to the chief minister on the other 58 subjects under the state list, with the approval of two-third of the members of the Assembly present and voting.

Speaking on the lokayukta bill, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee stated that recruitment of police, deployment of forces and any other emergency situations would be regarded as public order.

She said a section of the media and Opposition parties were “spreading canards” that the chief minister has been kept out of the purview of the entire West Bengal Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill.

It is not true as only matters related to public order have been exempted, she said.  “Other subjects under the state list are under the purview of the lokayukta,” the chief minister said.

“The people of this state will decide my credentials. For me, the credentials are the biggest thing that a politician can possess. I have been elected by the people,” she asserted.  

Tags: west bengal assembly, lokayukta bill, mamata banerjee

