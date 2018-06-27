The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 27, 2018 | Last Update : 08:25 AM IST

India, All India

Gandhis just want to cling to power: Smriti Irani

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Jun 27, 2018, 1:57 am IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2018, 6:42 am IST

Ms Irani said no amount of terror unleashed by Indira Gandhi could suppress the people’s voice against her autocracy.

Smriti Irani
 Smriti Irani

Bhubaneswar: Union textile minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday dug up history to attack former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and other members of the Gandhi family, including Rahul Gandhi.

Ms Irani, while addressing a gathering of intellectuals and later a press conference here, said the Gandhi family always wanted to cling onto the power at the cost of common people.

“We had a leader (a reference to first Prime Minister Jawharlal Nehru) who on the eve of Independence said, “At the stroke of midnight hour, when the world sleeps India will awake to its life and freedom. And, years after in dark of the night on June 25, 1975, the daughter of the same leader took away freedom of the Indians and crippled all agencies of democracy declaring national emergency,” Ms Irani said. Stating that the people of India led by leaders like Jayprakash Narayan strongly protested emergency, Ms Irani said no amount of terror unleashed by Indira Gandhi could suppress the people’s voice against her autocracy.

“During the Emergency, Jayaprakash Narayan had mobilised a huge gathering of over one lakh people at Ramlila Ground in Delhi and gave the evocative slogan “Singhasan Khaali Karo Ke Janata Aaati Hai” (vacate the throne, people are marching to Delhi). That slogan overthrew the Indira Gandhi government in the next elections. Same thing happened in 2014 Lok Sabha polls when people overthrew the UPA government and allowed a Narendra Modi, who hails from a very humble background, to become Prime Minister of India,” said the minister.

Dubbing the Congress anti-poor, Ms Irani said the grand old party which gave Garib Hatao (remove poverty) slogan in 1960s and 1970s, in fact pushed the poor people to more trouble and worries.

Tags: smriti irani, indira gandhi, rahul gandhi, gandhi family

MOST POPULAR

1

Man and woman make couple: Gay lovers denied entry to ‘couples' beach party in Italy

2

Porn website shuts down, asked to cough up $2 million fine

3

'Dhadak will be a big hit': Arjun says sister Janhvi's film reminds him of his debut

4

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

5

Meghan Markle probably won’t be Prince Louis’ godmother, here’s why

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham