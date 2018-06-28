The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jun 27, 2018

 
 
India, All India

Centre proposes replacing UGC with Higher Education Commission

PTI
Published : Jun 27, 2018, 8:58 pm IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2018, 8:57 pm IST

HRD Ministry has sought comments of educationists, general public, other stakeholders before 5 pm on July 7 on the draft.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar termed it as a landmark decision.
 HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar termed it as a landmark decision. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Centre is set to replace the apex higher education regulator body University Grants Commission (UGC) with Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) by repealing the UGC Act, 1951, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

"In a landmark decision, a draft Act for repeal of #UGC & setting up #HECI (Higher Education Commission of India) has been prepared," Javadekar tweeted.

He said the draft act is in accordance with the commitment of the government to reform the regulatory mechanism to provide "more autonomy" to higher education institutes to promote excellence and facilitate the holistic growth of the education system.

The proposed Higher Education Commission of India would focus solely on academic matters and monetary grants would be under the purview of the ministry, according to the draft.

Presently, the University Grants Commission (UGC), which came into existence in 1953, provides financial assistance to eligible colleges.

The new Act will be called the Higher Education Commission of India Act, 2018 (Repeal of University Grants Commission Act).

The HRD Ministry has asked educationists, the general public and other stakeholders to give comments and suggestions before 5 pm on July 7 on the draft, which has been released on its website.

The new Act is likely to be tabled in the Parliament during the monsoon session.

The government was earlier planning a single regulator for technical education, national council teachers training and UGC.

However, it has been decided to strengthen the higher education regulator as it was felt that the current commission remains preoccupied with disbursing funds to institutes and is unable to concentrate on other key areas such as mentoring institutes, focusing on research to be undertaken and other quality measures required in the sector.

